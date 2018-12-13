Finance

Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.
Entrepreneur Index

Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.

Can the stock market rebound now that it's firmly in correction territory?
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Fast Funds for Businesses During the Holidays
business credit cards

Fast Funds for Businesses During the Holidays

You know those "fast approval" credit cards? Don't hold your breath; they're not all that fast.
Amad Ebrahimi | 5 min read
5 Steps to Setting Achievable Financial Goals
Personal Finance

5 Steps to Setting Achievable Financial Goals

Think big, start small.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?
Entrepreneur Index

Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?

The wholesale shopping chain posted disappointing earnings on Friday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care
Healthcare

How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care

Phil Town does some of the research so you can choose the best option when selecting a health plan.
Phil Town | 2 min read
A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?
Venture Capital

A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?

The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
David Teten | 4 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Money

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?
Entrepreneur Index

Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?

If so, how does that affect the company's stock price?
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year
Money Savers

10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year

Example? You'll want to narrow your focus and ruthlessly market to the types of customers that convert and stay with you over the long term.
Thomas Smale | 11 min read
Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October
Entrepreneur Index

Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October

Why is the on-demand video service's stock price falling?
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
