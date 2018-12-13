Finance
Entrepreneur Index
The Stock Market Keeps Falling After Bad News From the Federal Reserve
Investors didn't get what they wanted.
Entrepreneur Index
Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.
Can the stock market rebound now that it's firmly in correction territory?
business credit cards
Fast Funds for Businesses During the Holidays
You know those "fast approval" credit cards? Don't hold your breath; they're not all that fast.
Personal Finance
5 Steps to Setting Achievable Financial Goals
Think big, start small.
Entrepreneur Index
Are Amazon and Walmart Killing Costco?
The wholesale shopping chain posted disappointing earnings on Friday.
Healthcare
How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care
Phil Town does some of the research so you can choose the best option when selecting a health plan.
Venture Capital
A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?
The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
Money
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Entrepreneur Index
Has Twitter Finally Figured Out Its Bot Problem?
If so, how does that affect the company's stock price?
Money Savers
10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year
Example? You'll want to narrow your focus and ruthlessly market to the types of customers that convert and stay with you over the long term.
Entrepreneur Index
Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October
Why is the on-demand video service's stock price falling?