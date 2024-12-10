Micromanagement in businesses emphasizes the need for entrepreneurs to delegate effectively and build strong teams. It outlines strategies to empower employees and foster independence, which can help drive business growth and success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your people at work come to you all throughout the day to help make business decisions, that's a red flag. If you find yourself being the go-to problem solver, that's also a red flag. If your to-do list is a mile long and you would rather just do it yourself than delegate and let go, that might exactly be why your business is still where it is or in a holding pattern.

For instance, let's say you're a golfer — your initial thought to hit the ball farther is gripping the club tightly and swinging with all your might. But the truth is, a lighter grip and a controlled swing are what actually improve your distance and accuracy; it's the same thing in business. When you micromanage, it may feel satisfying because you know you're protecting your business because you're in control. What really happens is you're just spending your time on issues that don't drive the business forward. What's more, you shape a team of order-takers instead of rockstar leaders.

Let's discuss five common reasons entrepreneurs feel the need to control everything in their business and, more importantly, how to change these habits.

1. You lack A+ players in the team

If you spend more time putting out fires than sitting in a business meeting, it's time to reassess your team's capabilities. While it sure is tempting to settle for B and C-level talent because top performers are "too expensive," keep in mind that mediocre hires require constant hand-holding. This is because they don't initiate as much or innovate to push your business forward.

The A+ players? They're worth every penny because they take ownership, drive results and don't need to be babysat. They free you up to focus on strategy and on directly impacting your clients and customers instead of spending all your time elsewhere.

Be incredibly selective to build this level of independence in your team. We use assessments like Kolbe, Working Genius and CliftonStrengths to find those A-players who fit perfectly in roles they're wired to succeed in. Don't be afraid to let people go if you find out they're not keeping up. Keeping the wrong people around is one reason your business is stuck.

Related: 4 Secrets to Building a Team That Can Handle Anything

2. You haven't fully embraced delegation

I've struggled with the idea of letting go, and for sure, many other leaders have too. We convince ourselves that we can do things faster or better, so we take on more and more responsibilities. This is blinding. This approach limits your growth and the potential of your teams. That mindset keeps leaders tied to the small stuff while the business growth just sits there, waiting to free themselves up.

Set clear expectations. Communicate exactly what success looks like, give them the resources they need — could be SOPs or Loom videos — and then get out of their way. Trust me, real delegation is about setting a framework that lets your team thrive on their own.

3. You delegate — but don't elevate

Delegation is one level; elevation is another. When you delegate, you're handing off tasks to people who are below your own level of expertise in that area — delegate tasks to team members who excel in those areas. Doing so will optimize your team's potential while also offloading some of your workload. Let's say you want to work on a new project. The best move is to choose the person who's done it many times before to work with you or even let him spearhead the project.

Related: How to Delegate Better and Become a Great Leader

4. Your team isn't aligned

A misaligned team is like a car with a flat tire. It's stuck, and you're the one fumbling for the jack and spare. If you want to keep your team and your business moving forward, make sure everyone knows where you are headed and their role in successfully getting there. You, as a leader, should focus on the bigger picture — strategizing, not babysitting.

5. You're not empowering your team

People grow when they're pushed to reach high expectations, and your team is no exception. If everyone stays in their comfort zone year after year, they won't develop, and you'll find yourself doing all the heavy lifting more than you need to.

Stop answering every question your team throws at you or even addressing every struggle each of your team members is going through. I had a situation where a team member felt he was struggling. I gave him the feedback he needed then and told him not to bring those problems to me until he's explored at least a few solutions and come back to me with his best idea. It's only a week and a half then, and I've seen him improve his performance and behavior. Let them own it. Sure, there might be some missteps, but this is exactly how they grow and how you step back to focus on the bigger picture.

The bottom line is that breaking through the seven-figure ceiling requires you to let go. Put the right people in the right roles where they can leverage their own strengths while actually enjoying the work. The future of your business hinges on building a strong, capable team so your business can keep moving forward, whether you're there or not.