The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2022

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022, sponsored by du and in partnership with in5 Dubai, recognized the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA region's fintech ecosystem.

On September 15, 2022 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022, sponsored by du and in partnership with in5 Dubai to recognize the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA region's fintech ecosystem.

The second instalment of this annual event saw a total of 25 awards being presented, with all the winners celebrated as the movers and shakers of the fintech market that is predicted to be worth US$3 million by the year 2026.

With the winners ranging from innovative banks to startup disruptors in the cryptocurrency space, the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022 proved to be a celebration of the innovations that will be powering the Middle East's fintech arena today and into the future.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022 here:

BEST TRADING PLATFORM EFG Hermes One

BEST FINTECH SOLUTION FOR HEALTHCARE Klaim

BEST CRYPTO TRADING TECHNOLOGY BTSE

BEST BNPL PLATFORM valU

BEST EMERGING BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION Inery

BEST FINTECH SOLUTION FOR SMEs Beehive

MOST INNOVATIVE BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM Illumishare

MOST INNOVATIVE ISLAMIC BANK OF THE YEAR Nomo Bank

OPEN BANKING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR Tarabut Gateway

CRYPTO PAYMENT GATEWAY OF THE YEAR Alchemy Pay

WEB3 CONSULTING FIRM OF THE YEAR Luna PR

SME DIGITAL MARKETPLACE OF THE YEAR Mashreq Business Banking

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR Wa'ed Ventures

FINTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR QFIL Solutions

METAVERSE ADVISOR OF THE YEAR Dustin Plantholt, Crypto Editor, Forbes Monaco

CRYPTO ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR Mani Thawani, founder, Mundo Crypto

FINTECH INVESTOR OF THE YEAR Flat6Labs

FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR Sahir Berry, founder, NowNow

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR Pimlico Partners

FASTEST GROWTH Huspy

BEST WEB3 PROJECT OF THE YEAR ICICB

CRYPTO STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR Sharp Markets

BETS MOVE TO EARN APP PUML

BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE SOLUTION PROVIDER Tamweel AlOula

