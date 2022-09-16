The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2022
On September 15, 2022 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022, sponsored by du and in partnership with in5 Dubai to recognize the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of the MENA region's fintech ecosystem.
The second instalment of this annual event saw a total of 25 awards being presented, with all the winners celebrated as the movers and shakers of the fintech market that is predicted to be worth US$3 million by the year 2026.
With the winners ranging from innovative banks to startup disruptors in the cryptocurrency space, the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022 proved to be a celebration of the innovations that will be powering the Middle East's fintech arena today and into the future.
Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022 here:
BEST TRADING PLATFORM EFG Hermes One
BEST FINTECH SOLUTION FOR HEALTHCARE Klaim
BEST CRYPTO TRADING TECHNOLOGY BTSE
BEST BNPL PLATFORM valU
BEST EMERGING BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION Inery
BEST FINTECH SOLUTION FOR SMEs Beehive
MOST INNOVATIVE BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM Illumishare
MOST INNOVATIVE ISLAMIC BANK OF THE YEAR Nomo Bank
OPEN BANKING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR Tarabut Gateway
CRYPTO PAYMENT GATEWAY OF THE YEAR Alchemy Pay
WEB3 CONSULTING FIRM OF THE YEAR Luna PR
SME DIGITAL MARKETPLACE OF THE YEAR Mashreq Business Banking
ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR Wa'ed Ventures
FINTECH STARTUP OF THE YEAR QFIL Solutions
METAVERSE ADVISOR OF THE YEAR Dustin Plantholt, Crypto Editor, Forbes Monaco
CRYPTO ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR Mani Thawani, founder, Mundo Crypto
FINTECH INVESTOR OF THE YEAR Flat6Labs
FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR Sahir Berry, founder, NowNow
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR Pimlico Partners
FASTEST GROWTH Huspy
BEST WEB3 PROJECT OF THE YEAR ICICB
CRYPTO STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR Sharp Markets
BETS MOVE TO EARN APP PUML
BEST ISLAMIC FINANCE SOLUTION PROVIDER Tamweel AlOula