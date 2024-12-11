The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 The awards gala was supported by in5, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.
On December 9, 2024, at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 to recognize entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative thinkers across the MENA region.
The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.
Check out the full list of winners at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 here:
Entrepreneur of the Year - Amreen Iqbal, Founder, Piece of You
Startup Enabler of the Year - Emirates Angels
Hospitality Firm of the Year - TGP International
Retail Leaders of the Year - Gedeon Group
Human Development Leader of the Year - Human Network International
Freezone of the Year - Ajman Freezone
Innovator of the Year - Alexander Guseff
F&B Retail Company of the Year - Grandiose
Fintech Company of the Year - Kama Capital
Ecosystem Enabler of the Year - Emirates Development Bank
Media personality of the Year - Kris Fade
Content Creator of the Year - Islam Fawzy
Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone
Outstanding Contribution to Business - Khadija Al Bastaki
Best New-Comer - Alfonso Santitoro, CEO of AlSaan Properties
Online Retail Company of the Year - Oskelly
Excellence in Home Fashion - Marina Home Interiors
Luxury E-commerce Platform of the Year - Falcons
Sustainable Innovation of the Year - BMW Middle East
Ride-Hailing App of the Year - Yango
Real Estate Broker of the Year - BENCO
Visionary of the Year - Naser Taher
Social App Of The Year - Vurse