The awards gala was supported by in5, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.

On December 9, 2024, at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 to recognize entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative thinkers across the MENA region.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.

Check out the full list of winners at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 here:

Entrepreneur of the Year - Amreen Iqbal, Founder, Piece of You

Startup Enabler of the Year - Emirates Angels

Hospitality Firm of the Year - TGP International

Retail Leaders of the Year - Gedeon Group

Human Development Leader of the Year - Human Network International





Freezone of the Year - Ajman Freezone

Innovator of the Year - Alexander Guseff





F&B Retail Company of the Year - Grandiose

Fintech Company of the Year - Kama Capital

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year - Emirates Development Bank

Media personality of the Year - Kris Fade

Content Creator of the Year - Islam Fawzy

Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone

Outstanding Contribution to Business - Khadija Al Bastaki

Best New-Comer - Alfonso Santitoro, CEO of AlSaan Properties

Online Retail Company of the Year - Oskelly

Excellence in Home Fashion - Marina Home Interiors

Luxury E-commerce Platform of the Year - Falcons

Sustainable Innovation of the Year - BMW Middle East

Ride-Hailing App of the Year - Yango

Real Estate Broker of the Year - BENCO

Visionary of the Year - Naser Taher

Social App Of The Year - Vurse