Get All Access for $5/mo

The Recap: Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 The awards gala was supported by in5, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

On December 9, 2024, at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai, Entrepreneur Middle East staged the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 to recognize entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative thinkers across the MENA region.

The awards gala was supported by in5, Fluidmeet, and Numai Real Estate.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.

Check out the full list of winners at the Enterprise Agility Awards 2024 here:

Entrepreneur of the Year - Amreen Iqbal, Founder, Piece of You

Startup Enabler of the Year - Emirates Angels

Hospitality Firm of the Year - TGP International

Retail Leaders of the Year - Gedeon Group

Human Development Leader of the Year - Human Network International


Freezone of the Year - Ajman Freezone

Innovator of the Year - Alexander Guseff

F&B Retail Company of the Year - Grandiose

Fintech Company of the Year - Kama Capital

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year - Emirates Development Bank

Media personality of the Year - Kris Fade

Content Creator of the Year - Islam Fawzy

Corporate Service Provider of the Year - Virtuzone

Outstanding Contribution to Business - Khadija Al Bastaki

Best New-Comer - Alfonso Santitoro, CEO of AlSaan Properties

Online Retail Company of the Year - Oskelly

Excellence in Home Fashion - Marina Home Interiors

Luxury E-commerce Platform of the Year - Falcons

Sustainable Innovation of the Year - BMW Middle East

Ride-Hailing App of the Year - Yango

Real Estate Broker of the Year - BENCO

Visionary of the Year - Naser Taher

Social App Of The Year - Vurse
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Alexis Ohanian Says This Is His Best Investment So Far: $10,000 Turned Into More Than $17 Million

Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Amazon Pulls Merch Celebrating Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Luigi Mangione

Apparel and home goods featuring the phrase "deny, defend, depose" have been pulled from Amazon.

By David James
Starting a Business

10 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs That Investors Love (Even If They Seem Like Jerks)

This article explores a thought-provoking question: Why do many successful entrepreneurs exhibit traits that might label them as "jerks?"

By Dima Maslennikov
Side Hustle

At Age 15, He Used Facebook Marketplace to Start a Side Hustle — Then It Became Something Much Bigger: 'Raised Over $1.6 Million'

Dylan Zajac, now a 21-year-old senior at Babson College, wanted to bridge the digital divide.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Small Business Owners Lose an Average of 7 Hours of Sleep Per Week — Here's What's Causing It

Stressed-out small business owners are losing sleep — and now we know exactly how much.

By Jason Feifer
Marketing

Spinning a Yarn: 5 Ways to Weave a Story Around Your Startup

To get noticed, match your great product with an eye-grabbing narrative.

By Craig Corbett