About Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Aalia Mehreen Ahmed is an MBA (Finance) graduate with past experience in the corporate sector. She is also co-founder of CyberSWIFTT, an anti-cyberbullying campaign that ran from 2017-2018 as part of the e7 program. A self-proclaimed bibliophile, she has a penchant for writing, chai, and cricket.
