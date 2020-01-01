Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

Aalia Mehreen Ahmed is an MBA (Finance) graduate with past experience in the corporate sector. She is also co-founder of CyberSWIFTT, an anti-cyberbullying campaign that ran from 2017-2018 as part of the e7 program. A self-proclaimed bibliophile, she has a penchant for writing, chai, and cricket. 

Five Reasons Why You Should Consider Fresh Graduates When Hiring For Your Organization
Five Reasons Why You Should Consider Fresh Graduates When Hiring For Your Organization

In an economy where educated youngsters are struggling to find jobs, here are a few incentives to hire one the next time you have a job opening.
