This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Create Apps Success Stories series, which highlights some of the most prominent mobile apps that have been born out of the Create Apps Championship – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's flagship program.

The obvious gap between the textbook-heavy theoretical lessons taught at universities and the hands-on practical knowledge required in most jobs has long contributed to a lack of job-ready graduates. But in a digitally-driven ecosystem, where students are expected to be well versed in the latest advanced technologies, this discrepancy perhaps becomes more pronounced. Tackling this issue head-on is UAE-based startup The Intern. "I wanted to build a platform that gives every student a fair chance to experience their dream job before they even apply—through AI job simulations that match real corporate expectations," recalls founder and CEO Bassem Nassif. "The Intern thus solves one of the biggest challenges in the region: the skills and experience gap between university students and the workplace. While employers struggle to find job-ready talent, students struggle to understand what a career actually requires. Our app uses AI-powered job simulations to give undergraduates hands-on exposure to real roles—within marketing, human resources (HR), engineering, finance, and more—allowing them to learn, practice, and validate their career choices even before graduating. Our primary users are undergraduates seeking clarity, practical experience, and a competitive edge in the job market. At the same time, companies benefit from better-aligned candidates who arrive more prepared, confident, and informed about workplace expectations."

The Intern, however, doesn't aim to address the challenges that only apply to the generic hiring process. According to Nassif, the traditional internship model too is outdated and fosters a highly cutthroat environment that doesn't allow enough opportunities for a diverse pool of young talent. "The Intern replaces that bottleneck with AI-driven simulations that replicate real job tasks, decisions, and scenarios at scale—giving every student access to experiential learning regardless of background or network," he explains. "Our platform blends generative AI, role-play assessments, and adaptive learning to create personalized job journeys that feel real and practical. Unlike existing platforms that focus only on matching candidates to jobs, we focus on preparing them before they even apply. This makes The Intern a new category of employability technology: accessible, scalable, and deeply aligned with the region's vision for the future of work."

Image courtesy DCDE/The Intern

It was during the first edition of the Create Apps Championship by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy that The Intern found a perfect launchpad. In fact, so welcomed was the idea that the startup emerged as one of the winners of the inaugural Championship edition, taking home the "Most Impactful App" award. "The Create Apps Championship was a turning point for our startup," Nassif says. "It provided access to an exceptional ecosystem, mentorship, and global exposure that helped refine our product vision and speed up execution. The program pushed us to think bigger, validate assumptions quickly, and build a solution ready for real-world scale. Personally, it connected me with leaders in the UAE's digital economy whose insights shaped our strategy and strengthened our go-to-market approach. Professionally, the program helped us transform from a prototype into a structured platform with a clear roadmap, strong narrative, and investor-ready foundation. It was both an accelerator and a confidence catalyst."

Participating in the Create Apps Championship in particular offered The Intern's team three factors that, as per Nassif, "early-stage founders rarely get all at once. "And that is credibility, community, and clarity," he says. "The most valuable aspect was the access to strategic mentorship and a supportive ecosystem that truly wants startups to succeed. The direct guidance on product development, storytelling, and market positioning allowed us to shape The Intern into a high-impact solution aligned with the UAE's digital and economic goals. The visibility we received—as well as the belief shown in our mission—gave us the momentum to accelerate development and aim for regional expansion more confidently."

Sure enough, since its win at the competition, The Intern has quietly gone on to create steady inroads in the market. "Over the past months, we have expanded The Intern into a full AI job-simulation platform —launched as jobs.theintern.app— and onboarded early users from universities across Egypt and the UAE," Nassif shares. "We secured the highly sought after recognition from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which significantly strengthened our credibility and visibility. Our team built multiple career tracks, established partnerships with youth-focused organizations, and initiated pilot discussions with regional universities. We also enhanced our product with new AI modules, redesigned user experience (UX), and a scalable onboarding system. Perhaps most importantly, we validated the strong market need: students are actively seeking practical learning, and employers welcome candidates with simulated experience."

Image courtesy The Intern

The Intern has also clinched important collaborations along the way, Nassif adds. "We are currently in active discussions with universities, ecosystem partners, and corporate employers interested in integrating AI job simulations into their talent-development programs," he continues. "We have also attracted investor interest for our next funding round, focusing on product scaling, AI module expansion, and regional market entry. Some details are still under NDA, but we can share that the platform is being positioned for commercial pilots in multiple countries, with strong institutional support behind our mission."

At the helm of it all sits Nassif, and the underlying vision with which he first started The Intern. "In this venture, my role is to transform the way young people prepare for the workforce by integrating intelligent job simulations, employer insights, and scalable digital tools," he says. "As such, I work closely with our product and AI teams to ensure the platform reflects real industry needs while remaining accessible and engaging for students. My focus now is on expanding the platform regionally, building strategic partnerships, and ensuring our solution genuinely impacts youth employability and organizational hiring efficiency."

Strengthened by such resolve, The Intern is now gearing up for a promising new year. "Over the next 6–12 months, we aim to scale The Intern across the region, onboarding universities, expanding corporate partnerships, and launching dozens of new AI-powered job simulations across more industries," Nassif reiterates. "Our roadmap includes introducing employer dashboards, deeper assessment tools, and localized career tracks tailored to market needs. We will also begin commercial pilots with educational institutions and launch community programs to empower students with practical career readiness tools. On the business side, we are preparing for fundraising to support our expansion and regional go-to-market plan. Our goal is clear: become the leading AI job-simulation platform in the Middle East."

'TREP TALK: Bassem Nassif, founder and CEO of The Intern, shares advice to founders considering joining future editions of the Create Apps Championship

"My advice is simple: join with an open mindset and be ready to transform your idea into a real business. The Create Apps Championship gives you access to world-class mentors, a powerful support network, and a platform that amplifies your credibility—but the real value comes when you engage fully and iterate quickly. Treat every feedback session as a chance to refine your product. Surround yourself with founders in the cohort and learn from their journey. Most importantly, leverage the UAE ecosystem—it is one of the most supportive environments for digital builders globally."