Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

When Dubizzle Group — which was established in the UAE and grew under the guidance of Haider Ali Khan — merged with the Amsterdam-headquartered classified businesses OLX Group in 2020, it became the region's first homegrown unicorn in the digital classifieds and proptech space.

Today, Dubizzle Group is a powerful digital ecosystem that connects individual and business sellers with prospective buyers across multiple verticals, from real estate and automotive. With over 18 million monthly active users, a workforce of 2,600 employees across 10 countries, and impressive profit margins of nearly 50%, Dubizzle Group has become a symbol of sustainable tech success in MENA. Yet, amid all this scale and success, it's easy to overlook the true spark that ignited it all — Bayut, the homegrown Dubai startup that grew from a small office in Dubai Internet City into one of the region's most inspiring digital success stories.

"Bayut isn't just a platform; it's the story of a dream born in the UAE," says Haider Ali Khan, CEO at dubizzle and Bayut, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. "What began as a simple idea has grown into a movement that's redefining how people find and experience homes across the nation. Built on technol ogy, powered by data, and shaped by an intimate understanding of the UAE's heartbeat, Bayut has helped people discover not just properties, but places where their ambitions, memories, and futures take shape."

He adds, "At its core lies a promise of trust, transparency, and innovation. A promise that has turned the complex journey of real estate into something more human, more connected, and more inspiring. Through every listing and every interaction, I feel Bayut continues to build bridges of confidence and craft a smarter, more connected property landscape for the generations to come." With a degree in electrical engineer ing from the University of Texas at Austin, Khan spent over 14 years in the United States working with leading technology and finance firms, including Goldman Sachs, Silicon Labs, and National Instruments.

Although Bayut was founded in the UAE in 2008, it was in 2014 that Khan moved to Dubai with an aim to "build technology that genuinely makes people's lives better." Khan adds, "From day one, Bayut wasn't just another property portal. We saw an opportunity to solve real problems in transparency, efficiency, and trust using data and technology. My approach to leadership has always been digital-first and human centric. Empower the best minds, give them the right data, and let them innovate fearlessly. That combina tion has shaped Bayut into a best-in-class proptech platform and a benchmark for the industry and the region."

Walking the talk of his philosophy, Khan turned words into action as Bayut brought more than 80 data scientists on board - one of the largest data science teams in the region - to deepen its analytics capabili ties, transforming the company into a truly data-rich, insight-led business. "Today, data science powers almost everything we do, from lead scoring and market trend forecasting to hyper-personalized consumer experiences," Khan explains. "It's the backbone of how we serve our users and partners better every single day."

Proof of Bayut's innovation can already be seen in the success of TruBrokerTM and TruEstimateTM — two proprietary tools that have redefined how the region's real estate market uses data. But Khan asserts that "it's only the beginning. We have many such exciting, value-driven products in our pipeline." In a nutshell, TruBrokerTM is an agent ranking system that rewards quality and accountability, while TruEstimateTM is an AI-powered valuation engine trained specifically on UAE transaction.

Yet, Khan points out. "TruBrokerTM is more than a rewards and recognition system, it's a complete ecosystem designed to elevate agent professionalism and performance through data, gamification, and recognition," he says. "It brings transparency and accountability into how agents operate, while celebrating the ones who go above and beyond. It's been amazing to see how TruBroker™ has inspired a whole generation of real estate professionals to embrace digital tools and continuous improvement." He adds that TruEstimateTM, on its part, has completely transformed how people think about property valuations.

"It's a data-driven solution powered by our AI models, giving users and agents access to reliable, real-time insights on property prices," Khan explains. "What's powerful is how it bridges information gaps and builds trust between sellers, buyers, and brokers by making valuation data accessible, transparent, and credible." One of the most revealing ways to understand Bayut's data-led tools is through the challenges the company set out to solve. That is why TruBrokerTM and TruEstimateTM helped Bayut overcome its biggest early challenge - ensuring accuracy and trust in property listings. "We knew that if we wanted to raise industry standards, we had to build technology that enforced accountability while rewarding integrity," Khan says. "That's where TruCheck™ and TruBro ker™ made a real difference. "Before TruCheck™, the market had verification tags, but they were largely surface-level, inconsistent, and often outdated. Users were still left wondering whether a property was genuinely available or not. TruCheck™ changed that paradigm. It went beyond simple labels by validating listings directly against real-time availability, using data authentication rather than declarations. That was a first for the region. It gave people the confidence that what they saw on Bayut was real, accurate, and up to date, setting a completely new standard for trust and transparency in the UAE's real estate industry. "TruBroker™, meanwhile, helped us address the behavioural side of the challenge by rewarding agents who consistently deliver accurate, high-quality listings and exceptional service. By combining innovation with data and recognition, we didn't just fix a market issue, we shifted the culture. Today, accuracy, responsiveness, and profes sionalism are measurable and celebrated. That's how technology drives real, sustainable change."

For Bayut, however, growth and innovation must go hand in hand with one non-negotiable principle — trust. As Khan notes, "growth without trust is short-lived." He adds, "Every innovation we launch has to strengthen confidence whether it's for the end user, for the agent, or for the ecosystem as a whole. Our north star has always been trust through technology. That's how we've managed to grow rapidly while remaining the most trusted name in UAE real estate."

Taking it a step further, Khan reiterates that Bayut's future isn't defined by innovation alone, but by the impact those innovations create. "We track data points, yes. Engagement, ROI, conversion; these are all important but the real metric is how much easier and more informed we make the property experience and how much more value we have created for our partners," he says. "The fact that we attract the largest traffic and have the highest number of agency partners working with us today is a sign that we are on the right path." With an aim to scale their impact, Bayut and its parent company, Dubizzle Group, have made a series of strategic acquisitions over the years — including Lamudi in April 2019, DriveArabia in May 2024, and Property Monitor in April 2025. "Our acquisi tions are always about synergy and scalability," Khan explains. "Property Monitor strengthened our analytics and valuation capabilities, while DriveArabia deepened our automotive ecosystem. We don't acquire for the sake of size; we acquire to enhance value. If there's an opportunity that accelerates our digital vision or strengthens the user journey, we'll absolutely explore it."

Khan highlights that operating in the UAE - where the government leads with vision and innovation - has been a defining advantage for Bayut. "Our partnerships with Dubai Land Depart ment and Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre are testaments to that," he says. Together, we've worked on digital integrations that make real estate transactions more transparent and compliant. We share the same goal - to make the UAE the most advanced, tech-enabled real estate market in the world.

He adds, "Dubai is built for scale and ambition. The infrastructure, policy environment, and openness to innovation are unmatched. The city rewards companies that think big but execute with precision and that's where Bayut thrives. The leadership here doesn't just encourage innovation, it institutionalizes it. That's incredibly powerful for a proptech company with a vision like ours." As the region's property market becomes increasingly digital, the proptech landscape is shifting toward smarter, data-led decision making. Khan believes the next few years will mark the beginning of an "age of intelligent real estate," where every choice — from pricing to investment — will be informed by real-time data and predictive insight. "The next three to five years will see AI valuations become the norm, blockchain simplifying transactions, and predictive insights transforming how people buy and sell homes."

However, Khan points out that "as surprising and contradictory as this might sound, technology will be making real estate more human centric again." He explains, "Technology is removing friction, uncer tainty, and bias from the process. Whether it's through personalized recommenda tions, immersive tours, or smart valuations, we're giving people confidence and control in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. That's the real power of digital innovation." Against this backdrop, Khan foresees Bayut reaching new heights. "We'll continue to lead with innovation. More AI-driven tools, immersive 3D and AR experiences, and deeper integration between data, AI and decision-making. We're not just building for the UAE, we're building a proptech model that the world can learn from," Khan concludes.

'TREP TALK: Bayut's Haider Ali Khan Advises Proptech Entrepreneurs

"Start with purpose, stay obsessed with the customer, and build on data. Proptech isn't just about code, it's about context. The UAE is a phenomenal launchpad, but to succeed you need to blend speed with substance. Focus on solving problems, not following trends. If your tech can make life easier for even one person today, you'll find your scale tomorrow."