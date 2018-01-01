Jodi Helmer is a freelance writer living in Charlotte, N.C. Visit her online at www.jodihelmer.com.
Tools
How This Startup is Making Mobile App Development Easier
Gigster can find a developer ready to help you in 10 minutes or less.
Innovators
How This Company Is Revolutionizing the Way Farmers Do Their Job
FarmLogs turns to big data to update age-old practices.
Groceries
This Company Will Deliver Groceries to Your Door in Under an Hour
Max Mullen is bringing new meaning to the phrase 'fast food.'
Business Unusual
This Company Offers One-Stop Shopping For Artisanal Food
Artizone lets the farmers market come to you.
Crowdfunding
6 Trends That Are Shaping the Future of Crowdfunding
Understanding these innovations will help you get the most out of the brave new world of peer-to-peer financing.
Business Unusual
Mmmm, Crickets: How Exo Protein Bars Found Its Wings
Two entrepreneurs are singing the praises of cricket-based protein bars.
Gardening
How a Green Thumb Is Helping This Entrepreneur Earn Greenbacks
Smart Gardener brings ag-biz tech to the backyard.
Innovators
Game of Drones: How This Husband and Wife Team Took Photography to New Heights
Elevated Element combines unmanned technology and photography, and sales are soaring.
Starting a Business
Bottom's Up: How a Kombucha Bar Took Root in Virginia
A small-batch brewer rethinks the probiotic favorite.
Business Unusual
Everfan's Custom Capes Take Off Among Superhero Worshipers
Meet the man who built a grown-up business from a childhood love of superheroes.
Crowdfunding
8 Ways to Make Your Crowdfunding Campaign Pop
It seems like everyone and their mother has a Kickstarter campaign. Here's how to get yours noticed.
Business Unusual
Drink Out of Your Glass and Eat It, Too
Meet the startup creating tasty edible glasses that could take a bite out of landfills.
Starting a Business
Naming Your Business? Consider These 3 Points First
Finding the right name can make or break your business.
Technology
Bedtime Gets High-Tech With Digital PJs
Inspired by QR-code technology, Juan Murdoch created cotton pajamas printed with a series of dots; when scanned with a smartphone, each dot launches one of 47 narrated bedtime stories,
Starting a Business
College Entrepreneur Creates Digital Care Package Business
Regaalo, a web service that allows parents to send gifts to students, applies modern technology to an old-fashioned concept.