Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Features Writer, Entrepreneur Middle East
Aalia Mehreen Ahmed is the Features Writer at Entrepreneur Middle East.
She is an MBA (Finance) graduate with past experience in the corporate sector, and was also co-founder of CyberSWIFTT- an anti-cyberbullying campaign that ran from 2017-2018 as part of the e7: Daughters of the Emirates program.
Ahmed is keen on pursuing and writing stories on people-centric leadership, female-owned startups, and entrepreneurs who've beaten significant odds to realize their goals.
A bibliophile, chai addict, and photography enthusiast, she can be often found (animatedly) talking about Kdramas, BTS, cricket, novels, and comic book films.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
"We Got Funded!" KSA-Based Healthtech Startup Clinicy Raises An Undisclosed Seven-Figure Series A Round
By creating a more coherent ecosystem, the Clinicy team believes that their startup could create a more digitally agile medical industry within the Kingdom.
DriveArabia Founder Mashfique Chowdhury On How An Unwavering Commitment to Integrity and Honesty Has Led To His Enterprise's 20th Anniversary
"Earning a reputation in the automotive industry has certainly been the hardest part of this journey, but it eventually came once DriveArabia's audience numbers grew organically."
Startup Spotlight: UAE-Based InvoiceMate Seeks To Ease SME Access To Financial Support
Through its e-invoicing option, InvoiceMate enables SMEs to send, receive, and manage invoices from mobile or desktop platforms, and it also offers a complete invoice management system with bookkeeping.
Startup Spotlight: UAE-Based Unipreneur Is Empowering The Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs And Innovators In The Country
Unipreneur was built using the triple helix model of innovation- a business concept that involves collaboration between universities, governments, and businesses.
"We Got Funded!" KSA-Based Soum Raises US$18 Million In A Series A Round Led By Foodtech Unicorn Jahez
Soum has already achieved four million downloads within Saudi Arabia and is already seeing traction in the UAE.
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2023: Kate Wooyeon Park, Founder, Lamise Beauty
Park realized that there was an opportunity to bring Korean skincare to the UAE in a way that blends perfectly with Emirati culture, and it's a notion that she has stuck to as she set up and built Lamise Beauty.