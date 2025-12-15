As the UAE continues to record a steep surge in the number of company registrations per year, RAKEZ —with its many manufacturing hubs and services that cater to over 50 sectors— is steadily building upon its reputation as a free zone that goes beyond just issuing business licenses.

In November 2025, the UAE's Ministry of Economy revealed a statistic that reflected just how sought after the nation has become as a business destination: in the last five years alone, the number of registered companies had increased by a staggering 235%. The report also noted that the number of businesses operating in the country reached more than 1.3 million by the end of the first half of 2025— up from roughly 400,000 in 2020. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has proven to be a key contributor to this growth, having facilitated the setup of more than 38,000 companies. In July 2025, it was reported that RAKEZ had recorded a 43% increase in new company registrations for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. Currently housing multinational companies that span 50+ industries and hail from over 100 countries, it has easily become one of the largest economic zones not just in the UAE but the Middle East region.

But from the very start, the entity was never intended to function solely as a conventional free zone.

For starters, there is the fact that RAKEZ has been designed to serve both business operators as well as capital investors. Built with a vision to "become a leading global investment destination," its services for business owners —ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to larger companies— include simplified business set-up processes, fast-track visa options, license issuance and ongoing business support services. Meanwhile, investors from across the globe receive wide-ranging customisable solutions that enable them to own, fund, develop, and scale businesses and industrial projects in Ras Al Khaimah. These offerings are underpinned by five key strategic pillars: cost-effectiveness, customised solutions, efficiency, diversification, and expert service.

A cient networking event by RAKEZ. Image courtesy RAKEZ

When 8,506 companies joined the RAKEZ business community between January and June 2025, Group CEO Ramy Jallad, had noted in a public statement that the growth, "reflects the confidence investors place in RAKEZ and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as a whole."

"Our continued commitment to creating a supportive and dynamic environment for businesses is clearly resonating with entrepreneurs and companies from around the globe," Jallad added. "By expanding our digital services, growing our value-added services portfolio, launching sector-focused hubs, and introducing value-driven packages, we are ensuring that new and existing businesses have everything they need to grow and succeed."

One of RAKEZ's many informative workshops for clients. Image courtesy RAKEZ

Yet, this continuous engagement and support only marks the beginning of RAKEZ's collaborative growth journey. While it allows companies to set up as either free zone or non-free zone entities and provides access to fast-growing markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, and South and Central Asia—supported by Ras Al Khaimah's transport network of five seaports and an international airport—its role goes far beyond paperwork and logistics.

Take, for example, its active participation in building a more coherent and well-connected business community through setting up regular business-to-business (B2B) networking events that bring together entrepreneurs, industry experts, and partners to encourage collaboration and long-term relationships. "These sessions are designed to empower entrepreneurs with practical insights and meaningful connections, unlocking the transformative power of shared knowledge within our community," explains Jallad.

RAKEZ also runs practical, expert-led workshops on financial planning, budgeting, market trends, and new technologies to help businesses stay resilient and adaptable. At the heart of its quest to become a trustworthy ally in the post-business-setup journey, RAKEZ also offers a wide range of value-added services that are meant to simplify operations— these include banking support, corporate tax and value added tax (VAT) compliance, residency assessments, and outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) services. It further enhances efficiency through services such as no objection certificate (NOC) facilitation, product registration, and secure self-storage.

RAKEZ facilitates B2B networking within its business community. Image courtesy RAKEZ

Additionally, to help businesses and individuals protect and grow their financial assets, RAKEZ offers insurance and wealth advisory services, while premium lifestyle and concierge support assists with international relocation and everyday living.

Elaborating on how these solutions create ease for the overall ecosystem, particularly SME and startup owners, Jallad adds: "In a landscape where businesses are defined by the experiences they deliver, our role is to make that journey smoother. By taking on the complexities that come with entering a new market, we give SMEs and start-ups the freedom to focus on growth, innovation, and serving their customers."

RAKEZ prioritises a customer-centric approach within its operations. Image courtesy RAKEZ

But underscoring all of these technical aspects of RAKEZ's offerings is the brand's official guiding principle: The customer comes first by empowering the front line. Such a people-centric approach appears to have permeated into the entity's core human capital support services such as recruitment, payroll solutions for unbanked workers, end-of-service benefits programs, and even catering for labour-intensive industries.

Overseeing all of this are RAKEZ's dedicated Key Account Managers who act as strategic relationship leads—stepping in when issues need escalation, directing clients to the right specialist teams, and focusing on resolving complex or sensitive matters—ensuring that businesses receive consistent, personalised support at every stage of their growth. "Customer focus remains one of our key pillars, driving our efforts to continually enhance experiences and deliver meaningful impact across all touchpoints," says Jallad, reiterating the company's approach.

An awareness session on value-added services offered by RAKEZ. Image courtesy RAKEZ

Perhaps the single most defining trend of our times is that of the artificial intelligence (AI) movement. For that too, RAKEZ has risen to the challenge by taking a proactive stance and helping companies navigate their digital transformation journeys through carefully crafted tools related to AI adoption, productivity, and future-ready innovation. On this specific aspect of RAKEZ's work, Jallad says that AI is no longer a future advantage but, rather, a present necessity. "Investors today want ecosystems where innovation is embedded, and at RAKEZ we're harnessing AI to make every step of the investor journey smarter, faster, and more personalized," he adds. "By removing friction and strengthening early engagement, we ensure businesses enter the market with confidence and scale with clarity."

Moving into the new year, RAKEZ will aim to maintain its position as an ecosystem that fosters innovation and powers business growth from day one. "As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is on strengthening RAKEZ's role as a true partner in progress, helping businesses seize new opportunities with confidence," Jallad declares. "Building on the momentum of 2025, we will continue driving innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and creating the conditions for another year of remarkable achievements."

