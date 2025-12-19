"Our vision is that no matter which emirate you receive care in, you can trust that your treatment is supported by locally built, nationally aligned, patient-first health technology."

Have you ever heard of, or experienced, a situation where a legally prescribed medication led to health repercussions simply because important information regarding its usage and side effects weren't conveyed properly? For Mahra Haitham Al Hosani, a medical student in training, this was a reality she got to see happening from a healthcare provider's perspective. "During my clinical training, I have witnessed firsthand how medication errors, unclear instructions, and fragmented information can directly impact patient safety," Al Hosani laments. "I therefore founded Pharmedic to address a critical gap in medication safety, patient understanding, and personalized treatment guidance. Despite advanced healthcare systems, medication-related risks remain widespread. The vision I had found a strategic platform in The Create Apps Championship — the initiative enabled me to translate a clinically driven vision into a scalable digital health solution aligned with Dubai's innovation ecosystem and national health priorities."

Image courtesy Pharmedic

Indeed, it was through the course of the second edition of The Create Apps Championship that Pharmedic was launched as a digital health startup focused on reducing medication errors and improving patient safety. "Pharmedic addresses medication errors, adverse drug reactions, and the lack of accessible, patient-friendly medication guidance," Al Hosani, who is also the CEO, iterates. "Our primary users are patients managing prescriptions, with secondary users including caregivers and healthcare professionals seeking clearer, safer medication support. Pharmedic thus integrates clinically validated medication data with personalized digital guidance, designed to be understandable and actionable for patients. The platform is being built to support advanced health data integration, including pharmacogenomic insights, enabling safer and more informed medication use at scale."

Having emerged as one of the finalists during the Championship's second edition, Al Hosani is quick to credit its wide-ranging support for opening multiple doors for Pharmedic. "Create Apps provided critical exposure, validation, and access to decision-makers across Dubai's innovation ecosystem. It accelerated Pharmedic's ability to secure cross-border partnerships, advance regulatory engagement, and transition from concept to execution," she says. "The program's strongest value was its ability to connect startups directly with national institutions, global partners, and real deployment opportunities, enabling tangible progress rather than theoretical growth."

Mahra Haitham Al Hosani, founder and CEO of Pharmedic. Image courtesy Pharmedic

Indeed, one of the most prominent results in this regard happened earlier this year when Pharmedic was able to soft-launch its MediGene Kits at Try Everything 2025, a global startup festival in South Korea, under the banner of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. "During that strategic visit we were able to secure partnerships with leading digital health and biomarker development entities, including HAII Corporation," Al Hosani adds. "In parallel, we also completed a Health Technology Assessment with the Department of Health (DoH) and established active networks with key healthcare stakeholders, including the Dubai Health Authority, Sharjah Health Authority, and the Emerald Struggle Establishment. Next, we successfully developed and validated our minimum viable product (MVP) and, through the momentum and credibility gained via Dubai Chambers, were shortlisted for the 11th cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF). Most recently, Pharmedic was endorsed by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) for an official product launch at Make It in the Emirates 2026."

While each of these milestones are impressive on their own, Al Hosani explains that a significant outcome has been the collaborative efforts the startup has been able to clinch through them. "Pharmedic has secured strategic partnerships with digital health, AI, and genomic entities locally and internationally," she says. "We are currently working with leading genomic laboratories to deliver pharmacogenomic services at scale across all seven emirates, and have conducted soft launches both in South Korea and within the Emirate of Dubai. Fundraising and additional strategic partnerships are currently ongoing."

The Pharmedic team at the Try Everything 2025 conference in Seoul, South Korea. Image courtesy Pharmedic

Emboldened by the positive responses it has received so far, the Pharmedic team is now gearing up for a productive 2026 with a singular goal: to bring safer, more personalized medication guidance to patients across all seven emirates of the UAE. "As part of our official launch under the Make it in the Emirates 2026 initiative, we are scaling our platform nationally by onboarding clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers to ensure patients can access the same high standard of care wherever they are in the UAE," Al Hosani reveals. "For patients, this means consistent, easy-to-understand medication guidance, clearer information on side effects and interactions, and—where appropriate—genetically informed insights to support your doctor's decisions. Our vision is that no matter which emirate you receive care in, you can trust that your treatment is supported by locally built, nationally aligned, patient-first health technology."

'TREP TALK: Mahra Haitham Al Hosani, founder and CEO of Pharmedic, shares advice to founders considering joining future editions of the Create Apps Championship

"Approach the program with a clear problem statement and readiness to execute. The real value lies in how effectively founders leverage the platform to build partnerships and move toward real-world impact."