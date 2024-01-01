More from Women Entrepreneur™

For The Love Of Shoes: How Sophia Webster Built Her Eponymous Luxury Accessories Brand

Webster will be speaking on a panel at the 2024 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature on Saturday, February 3.

By Tamara Pupic
Leadership

How Carolyn Tisch Blodgett Is Striving to Change the Game for Women's Sports

The founder and CEO of sports investment firm Next 3 discusses her recent investment in the National Women's Soccer League champion Gotham Football Club and her game plan for the future of sports.

What Are The Climate Solutions That We're Leaving On The Table? Ask Women Entrepreneurs.

Unlocking the full potential of climate solutions requires empowering women-led small businesses.

Neha Nagar: The Trusty Finfluencer

Known as one of the most consistent finfluencers, she does have some interesting fan experiences.

Living

6 Easy Travel Hacks That Will Save You Time and Money

The smallest savings can often make the biggest difference, especially when constantly on the go.

Thought Leaders

How We Can Unlock Success for Women-Owned Businesses

These common traits of thriving states and cities can be valuable insights into strategies that can be adapted to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs.

How This Company Is Revolutionizing Tech Careers For Product Designers

Janus Tiu leveraged her expertise working with tech giants and teaching product design to turn Liftyz into a community-first career coaching platform that help product designers and other tech professionals prepare for job applications, interviews and level up their careers.

Business News

Etsy's CEO Says the Timing of Laying Off 225 Employees So Close to Christmas Is 'Unfortunate'

Following the news, Etsy stock dropped over 5 percent.

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2023: Neha Anand, Founder And Managing Director Of Three Layer Hospitality

Neha Anand, founder and Managing Director of Three Layer Hospitality, on why it's important for an entrepreneur to find the time that is right for them personally to venture into the business world.

Career

Working From Home With Your Newborn? Use These 6 Tips to Keep Your Sanity

Learning how to navigate a remote career with a newborn can be challenging, but armed with some solid tips and the realization it won't last forever can help you through this season of your life.

Leadership

How to Make Powerful Business Decisions Without Guilt, Shame or Regret

Feeling stuck between various options, not sure what to do? Read on.

Emerging Trends In Saudi Self-Development: Digital Innovation And Female Empowerment

Dr. Sumaya Alnasser, a life coach and self-development expert, is a prominent figure in this movement, integrating state-of-the-art technology with traditional coaching methods.

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2023: Emkan Education Co-Founders Dr. Mounira Jamjoom, Basma Bushnak, And Sara Zaini

"Today, there is something called 'Emkaner,' like a stamp for our clients, which shows their high quality, commitment, and making it happen in the education sector."

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2023: Enrichly Founder Margo Jordan

"Self-esteem is a muscle that needs to be worked out every single day, and Enrichly would be considered the gym for that muscle to be worked out."