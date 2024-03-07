Kelly Bayett
Kelly Bayett is Founder of award-winning sound studio Barking Owl and Managing Partner of newly launched production company Love Song. Over the course of her career, Kelly has built a reputation as a creative leader and mentor, as well as a passionate challenger of the status quo.
An authentic and supportive company culture, which is rooted in trust, empowerment and respect, fosters loyalty, growth and collective success.