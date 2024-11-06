Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A strong company culture is vital to the success of any business. When employees feel happy, valued and supported, they develop a deep sense of loyalty that drives both individual and collective success.

In my career, I've built two thriving companies from the ground up — an award-winning music and sound company in an industry that wasn't particularly welcoming to female founders and a highly successful production company alongside a partner. Both businesses have earned a reputation for their exceptional talent and creative output and their outstanding company culture.

Interestingly, culture was never something I deliberately set out to create. It became a natural byproduct of how I run and lead my teams. This led me to reflect on how great cultures emerge, and one thing I've learned for certain is that a positive culture doesn't come from pizza days or taco trucks.

1. Work as hard or harder than you expect from others

As an owner or manager, people watch your example and follow your lead, so communicate clearly. As owners, we would take out the trash or wash dishes. We wanted to be clear that we were never better than any task, and doing these small things removed the rumblings of "it's not my job" from the staff since we all participated in both the big stuff and the small stuff.

Related: How to Create a Positive Work Environment As a Leader

2. No one gets what it takes to be a company owner, so don't expect them to

Until they do it themselves, you should not resent others for not understanding or empathizing with what you're going through. You took a risk, and it's hard, but as an owner, no one needs to hear how much money you lost that month or how much you worked. Your job is to inspire.

Related: 5 Things No One Tells You About Entrepreneurship

3. Everyone gets wings and a safety net

To grow, people need to feel safe enough to make mistakes. No one is ever in trouble for doing something when their heart is in the right place. Hire people you trust, and do not micromanage them.

We had an employee show incredible interest in running our social media. It was something I had closely curated, but it was also something I was running out of time for, so I handed it to her. She had exciting and innovative ideas, such as a 'Women Who Inspire Wednesday' feature, inspired by being woman-owned.

She created a dynamic and impossibly cool look and feel for the company. If I had micromanaged her, I might have tried to inhibit her ideas, but by trusting that she understood the company's culture and setting her free, she created value through social media, and our impressions went through the roof.

Related: The 3-Step Cure for Micromanagement

4. Recognize the value of others

Ask your team members how they are doing and genuinely care about the answer. See them, appreciate them, and consider their opinions. Your employees will have ideas and opinions, so be open to hearing them, and if they are great, make them actionable. Some of the greatest advances in my company were made by implementing ideas from our staff.

5. Encourage growth from within

Create opportunities for those who earn them. It can be more work to train people and teach them new positions, but it is crucial for people to see that hard work, creativity and dedication pay off.

We had a staff member in LA who had been with us since she was out of college. She had climbed the ladder from client service and reception to producing. We were opening a studio in New York, and she expressed a very passionate interest in moving to New York and running the studio. She was young, under 30, but she was so driven we decided to take the chance.

As the EP of the NY studio, she has facilitated exceptional growth. Within a year, she doubled billings alongside hiring and managing staff — all things that we supported her with, of course, but she was an absolute star. We couldn't have hired someone from the outside who knew the company's culture as well as she does and could translate that to billings in a new market across the country.

6. Avoid fostering competition within your team

The outside world is challenging enough; we should always support each other internally. At my music and sound company, everyone — from sound mixers and support staff to clients — shared meals together in the kitchen. This communal space fostered a genuine sense of community, allowing clients to connect with the entire team, not just the mixer they happened to work with that day.

As a result, clients felt at ease with everyone, increasing the likelihood they'd stay with us even if their preferred mixer was unavailable. This trust reassured the mixers, too, knowing that keeping projects in-house meant future work would follow. A culture of enthusiastic collaboration is the foundation of success.

Related: 10 Excellent Company Culture Examples For Inspiration

7. Only mediate when you have to

Not everyone will get along all the time, and that is okay. Listen to both sides and see if they can figure it out independently. If they can't, step in before it goes too far and they have created resentments or devised teams against each other. When someone on your team gets that toxic energy, it kills the vibe; there is no place for ego, negativity or entitlement. If and when the rest of the team sees you stop that behavior, they understand what you will and will not accept.

Related: Disagreeing Employees? Use This People-First Strategy for Better Efficiency

8. It's a very sensitive thing when people ask for raises

They are asking for what they think they are worth, and sometimes, the amount they desire and the position they are in don't relate. We had someone ask for a 75% raise because she thought that was what she deserved to make.

Be honest but kind in your response — even when it's absurd.

9. It's okay to be vulnerable when a loss happens, whether it's an employee or a client

When we lost an important member of our team, I was crushed. I cried when I had to tell the staff, informing them I did everything I could but that I could not keep him here. Leading with my vulnerability was difficult, but then the most beautiful and remarkable thing happened.

One of the employees got up and gave me a hug, and they all followed and assured me it was going to be okay. I still cry when I think about it because it was the most honest and beautiful show of support at a time when I really needed it.

10. Buy the cake

Celebrate wins, holidays, and birthdays in ways that inspire camaraderie: dinners, bowling, concerts, whatever brings you all closer. Take pride in your team's accomplishments and share them with them. It's worth the expense, and it's important to have fun. Laughing together creates a genuine connection.

We have had an amazing employee retention rate, with many of the team having been with us for over ten years, and it's truly due to some very simple ideals. Lead by example and always with integrity. Listen with intention and create a supportive environment where people feel empowered to grow and take on new challenges. Remember that their success is your success.