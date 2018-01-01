Hayden Field

3 Things To Know
Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
MoviePass Shares Trading at Just Over 1 Cent; Google+ Shuts Down Early and Facebook Files Controversial New Patents (60-Second Video)
Leadership
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference
From fighting hunger to hiring employees with cannabis-related convictions, these entrepreneurs are using cannabis to promote social good.
Infographics
The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)
New York is partial to The Apartment, while Georgia went with Gremlins. See where your favorite film stacked up.
Instagram Icon
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.
Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Books
Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year
The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
How Success Happens Podcast
The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, Talks Success, Scalability and Money-Saving Travel Tips (Podcast)
This week's 'How Success Happens' guest built a rewards points blog into an empire. Here's how.
Accelerators
The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today
StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
Real Estate
If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?
Whether or not you have a retail store, you've seen the problem: Storefronts are shuttered on streets nationwide. And when one store closes, others will follow. How do we fix it?
How to Achieve Your Goals (60-Second Video)
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Technology
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.
There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.