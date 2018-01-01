Hayden Field

Hayden Field

Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

Elon Musk Reveals Tunnel, Facebook Hit With New Data Scandal and Crossword Secrets Revealed (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
MoviePass Shares Trading at Just Over 1 Cent; Google+ Shuts Down Early and Facebook Files Controversial New Patents (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Leadership

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
4 min read
These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference

From fighting hunger to hiring employees with cannabis-related convictions, these entrepreneurs are using cannabis to promote social good.
8 min read
The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)
Infographics

Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
2 min read
Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)
Infographics

New York is partial to The Apartment, while Georgia went with Gremlins. See where your favorite film stacked up.
2 min read
This Instagram Photographer Snaps Gorgeous Photos of Cozy Cabins and Fall Foliage. He Also Charges $5,000 Per Post.
Instagram Icon

Kyle Finn Dempsey's feed is a love letter to the northeast, brimming with homey log cabins, aerial shots of changing leaves and classic vehicles driving along snow-lined roads.
8 min read
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
2 min read
Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year
Books

The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
3 min read
The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, Talks Success, Scalability and Money-Saving Travel Tips (Podcast)
How Success Happens Podcast

This week's 'How Success Happens' guest built a rewards points blog into an empire. Here's how.
2 min read
The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today
Accelerators

StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
7 min read
If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?
Real Estate

Whether or not you have a retail store, you've seen the problem: Storefronts are shuttered on streets nationwide. And when one store closes, others will follow. How do we fix it?
15+ min read
How to Achieve Your Goals (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
2 min read
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
Instagram Icon

'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
9 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.
Technology

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
8 min read
