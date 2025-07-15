She Went From Teacher to Owning a Business in an Unexpected Industry – And Wants Others to Do the Same: 'There Is So Much Opportunity' Angie Snow went from teacher and stay-at-home mom to co-owner of a thriving business by embracing leadership, championing women in trades and rethinking what it means to support both employees and customers.

Key Takeaways

  • Snow believes leadership starts with connection, care and vision. Employees stay when they feel valued, seen and supported.
  • By equipping her team with great technology, Snow helps technicians improve efficiency and turn a routine service into a repeatable, review-worthy experience.
  • Whether it’s technology, marketing, administration or leadership, Snow says the trades offer diverse, meaningful career paths that pay off personally and professionally.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Angie Snow was a teacher and mom of three young children when her husband suggested buying an HVAC company together. Assuming she'd be playing a background role, she agreed.

"I thought, Oh good, I can get out of the classroom, be at home. This will be a piece of cake! I just have to answer the phone and send out invoices, right? No big deal," she says.

But what started as a small step into the trades industry quickly turned into a much bigger leap. Over the past 18 years, Snow and her husband grew Western Heating and Air Conditioning more than they ever could have imagined. Now an industry advisor, Snow also teaches business owners how to succeed with ServiceTitan, a leading home services software company.

"I thought teaching was for me, but it's been fun as I've built my business and been able to help other contractors along the way," she says. "I've been able to slide back into that teaching seat, just in a different role."

Snow's transition into the trades wasn't always easy. As a woman stepping into a leadership role in a male-dominated industry, she struggled with impostor syndrome and finding her footing. Everything changed when she found community through Women in HVACR, an organization that promotes education, mentorship and support for women in the industry.

"I was like, 'I found my people,'" Snow says.

That moment sparked a deeper passion. Snow later served on the group's advisory board for six years and got involved with groups like Women in Plumbing and Piping and National Women in Roofing. "It's just so cool to see these organizations exist to support women, where a lot of times we just haven't felt or seen that in the trades," she says.

Building a place in the trades where everyone can feel seen and supported became Snow's goal, and part of her leadership philosophy centers on creating a workplace with a strong internal culture.

"Number one, you have to work on your leadership and always evolve as a leader — connecting with your people, helping your people feel like they matter and having a vision for them to look at and to follow. The foundational work has to be in place," she says. "They have to know that you care and you're a company and a brand worth working for."

One of the biggest hurdles today is attracting younger workers to the trades. Snow says it's not just about better recruiting, but rather about changing outdated perceptions of the industry.

"Something we're doing at ServiceTitan to change that stigma is to show how home service companies are really the heroes," she says. "They're the ones showing up. You will have steady work, and these people are the heroes."

The Covid-19 pandemic helped prove that point. While other industries slowed down, essential home services stayed strong. "It brought a new light to how important the trades are and why we are so needed," Snow says.

Still, employee retention and morale require more than job security. Snow recognized that many employees, especially Gen Z workers, care deeply about balance and flexibility, which are things that don't always come naturally in a demanding industry like home services.

"That generation really values work-life balance. They value having time with their family and time off when they want it," Snow says. "We're a 24/7 industry, but to help them, I show that I care about them and honor that work-life balance. Because that's what I want in my life too."

True to her word, she reworked the team's schedule into four-day workweeks, which resulted in more engaged workers who take pride in each job.

Technology has also been a huge part of helping Snow deliver a high-level experience. Since switching to ServiceTitan in 2018, Western Heating and Air Conditioning has seen improvements in efficiency. Snow says artificial intelligence is further transforming the game. "It is just crazy how AI can analyze and do so many things so much faster," she says.

With AI tools, her team can automate dispatching, consolidate contacts, track sales calls and even help technicians perform better during service visits. It's a win-win: Smarter systems empower her people to focus on serving customers.

Looking back, Snow never imagined where this journey would take her. But she hopes others, especially women and young people, realize the trades offer much more than people assume.

"There is a path for everyone in the trades, and there is so much opportunity [and] money to be made," she says. "It's a very nice industry that way, and it is a service that people need. I would definitely consider finding your own unique genius in where you shine and finding a path in the trades, because it won't let you down. You'll be surprised."

After nearly two decades growing a successful HVAC company and helping shape the future of the trade industry, Snow's advice to current and future business leaders is clear:

  • Lead with people in mind. Whether it's your technicians or customers, building a business rooted in care, connection and trust sets the foundation for long-term success.
  • Create an employee experience worth staying for. From flexible schedules to a culture of belonging, investing in your team elevates every part of your business.
  • Embrace innovation early. Tools like AI and integrated software platforms don't just boost efficiency — they also free your team to focus on what matters most: serving customers.
  • Redefine what leadership looks like. There's space in the trades for every kind of strength and every kind of leader.
  • If there's an open door, walk through it. The trades are full of hidden opportunities. Whether you start in the field, the office or by someone else's side, you might be surprised where you end up.

Watch the episode above to hear directly from Angie Snow, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Tuesday.

Emily Washcovick

Small Business Expert at Yelp

As Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily is meticulously focused on helping local business owners succeed and grow. Her expertise lies in customer engagement, reputation management, and all things digital marketing. Through speaking engagements and thought leadership, Emily shares industry insights that entrepreneurs in any business category can leverage for the growth and well-being of their businesses. She is also the host of Behind the Review, a podcast from Yelp and Entrepreneur Media, where each episode features conversations with a business owner and a reviewer about the story and lessons behind their interactions.

