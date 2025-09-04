This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Demi Marchese, 32, founder and CEO of 12th Tribe, a Los Angeles, California-based fashion brand. Here's how she used $800 to grow a side hustle into a full-blown business that's seen over $250 million in lifetime revenue and $35 million annually. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

After college, I worked in sales for my mom during the day and packed orders at night. I didn't have a fashion degree. I just had a deep desire to build something that felt like me — bold, global, connected. The brand's identity is grounded in that relentless hustle and the belief that women can create their own rules and lifestyles.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started 12th Tribe in 2015 out of a love for styling, storytelling and standing out. While studying abroad in college, I traveled to 11 countries — each one shaping how I saw the world and fashion. I became fascinated with the idea of expressing where you've been and who you are through what you wear.

At the time, I was curating one-of-a-kind vintage pieces to avoid looking like everyone else. One pair of vintage Levi's shorts became my travel staple and the first product I officially named and marketed as "the short you pack when you don't know where you're going next." That idea resonated quickly.

After moving to LA, I began dressing girls for Coachella with globally inspired pieces I sourced myself. The festival was a cultural moment, and I leaned in — styling every detail from jewelry to boots. Word spread, and soon I wasn't just styling girls for festivals, I was building an online destination where they could shop the entire look.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money/investment did it take to launch?

I launched 12th Tribe with $800, no outside funding and a vision I couldn't shake. I was a solo founder, fresh out of college, doing everything alongside my family and close friends, packing orders, styling shoots and answering every DM. It started as a side hustle, but our first viral moment hit fast. Festival season landed me in sorority group chats and across Instagram, and I was hand-delivering Thrasher vintage shorts to girls across LA. That short became our first cult product and the foundation of something much bigger.

If you could go back in your business journey and change one process or approach, what would it be, and how do you wish you'd done it differently?

I would have spent a few years working on management skills. Learning how to manage people while also managing the high level of stress of building a company from zero would have changed my life. I also would have trusted the process more. When I was younger — and remember, I was in my 20s launching this business that turned monster real quick — I second-guessed myself a lot. I questioned what I knew. I let people sway me, and I wish I had trusted my gut a bit more at times.

When it comes to this specific business, what is something you've found particularly challenging and/or surprising that people who get into this type of work should be prepared for, but likely aren't?

People see the photoshoots, product drops and glossy growth moments, but not the sacrifices behind the scenes. In my 20s, I missed more relationship moments than I can count. Not because I didn't care, but because I was drained, too stressed, too responsible or simply empty from pouring into the business every day.

Many assume there's a team handling everything. But as a founder, especially starting from nothing, you're in the thick of it. You're not just driving vision and strategy; you're carrying the weight of deadlines, departments and the livelihoods tied to your decisions. It's a responsibility most people don't understand.

And as a woman, there's the constant expectation to be "just enough" of everything. Too direct and you're cold. Too kind and you're weak. You're expected to lead with grace under pressure, but the pressure never really lets up. In reality, it's less about balance and more about stamina, self-belief and learning to keep going even when no one sees the weight you're carrying.

Can you recall a specific instance when something went very wrong? How did you fix it?

During peak season, our warehouse partner at the time mishandled inventory for a major launch. Thousands of units were delayed, and customer orders were sitting in limbo. For a brand built on community and trust, that moment felt like it could unravel years of hard work overnight.

The first step was immediate transparency. I personally stepped in to communicate with our customers, letting them know we were aware of the issue, working around the clock, and that their trust was our top priority. Behind the scenes, I mobilized every department: Our operations team worked directly with the warehouse, our marketing team shifted messaging in real time, and we even restructured fulfillment processes to get orders out manually.

It was a defining moment for me as a leader because it forced me to not only solve the crisis tactically, but also zoom out and reimagine how we protect the business long-term. That experience ultimately led us to transition to a new global logistics partner and completely overhaul our fulfillment strategy.

Looking back, what could have been one of our biggest setbacks became a catalyst for scaling with more resilience. It reminded me that as a founder, my role isn't to avoid problems — it's to navigate them with clarity, communicate with integrity and make the hard decisions that position the business for the future.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the initial side hustle earn?

In the beginning, it was just me — a one-woman show — with a few friends and family who'd step in to support. That was my first "tribe." Because I kept the business lean and scrappy, I pushed myself hard and was fortunate to see consistent monthly revenue within just a few months.

I set intense sales targets for myself and made a promise that if I was going to fall short, I would find a way to make it happen. That meant boots on the ground — whether it was setting up a pop-up, inviting girls into my apartment to shop or selling at any opportunity I could find. I refused to let a month go by without hitting the number.

At first, I was only making a few hundred, which grew into a couple thousand. I was living at home, so my overhead was low, and I picked up extra income working for my mom's sales company. But the real engine was pure hustle — I didn't just wait for online sales to roll in, I created them.

Eventually, when revenue stabilized, the first hire I made was a finance manager — because I absolutely hated reconciling the books. But those scrappy, do-whatever-it-takes beginnings laid the foundation for everything that came after.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

With over $250 million in lifetime revenue and $35 million annually, 12th Tribe has grown into one of the leading DTC fashion brands — all without outside investment. Worn by millions of women worldwide and supported by a loyal 600,000-strong digital community, we've become the go-to destination for outfits that make life's most unforgettable moments. What started with festivals has expanded into a full lifestyle brand, dressing women from college through motherhood and beyond. We've achieved double-digit year-over-year growth, launched global shipping that doubled international orders and opened flagship stores in SoHo and on Abbot Kinney in Venice, all while staying 100% female founder–funded.

What does a typical day or week of work look like for you?

As a founder and creative director, my time is structured very intentionally across the week to keep the business moving forward on both a visionary and operational level. I begin each week aligning with leadership; this sets the tone by clarifying top priorities, addressing roadblocks and ensuring every department has what it needs to execute.

From there, I front-load my week with marketing and product, since they're the heartbeat of the brand and require the most creative and strategic energy. Toward the end of the week, I shift into finance and operations, making sure we're on track with budgets, forecasting and organizational flow.

A typical day can swing between big-picture strategy and very hands-on work. I'm often on set for photoshoots, immersed in the creative process, because I believe in being boots on the ground when it comes to storytelling and product presentation. It's a balance of vision-setting, team alignment and rolling up my sleeves where it matters most, keeping me deeply connected to both the brand and the people who bring it to life.

I'm currently building out one of the biggest departments that is the center of the brand, so I work pretty heavy hours Monday through Friday. I have given myself the weekends to reset, but by Sunday night, I am prepping for the week ahead. It is really important that I get a full read on my schedule and prioritize what is most important.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

I want women — especially young founders — to know that you don't need a million followers, VC funding or a perfect plan to start. You need conviction, community and the courage to show up again and again. That's what built 12th Tribe. And that's what will keep us moving, one powerful moment at a time.