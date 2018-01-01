Peter Daisyme

Peter Daisyme

VIP Contributor
Co-founder of Hostt

Peter Daisyme is the co-founder of Palo Alto, California-based Hostt, specializing in helping businesses with hosting their website for free, for life. Previously he was the co-founder of Pixloo, a company that helped people sell their homes online, that was acquired in 2012.

You Can Use Data to Woo Your Customers -- Here Are 3 Ways How.
Want more emotionally connected buyers? Make data your wingman.
6 min read
Unemployment Is Way Down: 3 Tips to Attract Employees in a Tight Market
Now that ping-pong tables have become table stakes, it will take benefits with substance to attract the best employees.
5 min read
Here's How to Stay One Big Step Ahead of Your Changing Talent Pool
You've heard of a sales pipeline. How about a recruiting pipeline? It will reduce your labor market risk.
5 min read
The Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make? Believing That They're 'Irreplaceable.'
Don't buy into the fallacy that you're all your company needs. That's all that is ... a fallacy.
7 min read
This Is How to Boost Employee Retention With Lifelong Learning
Wondering how to decrease turnover and increase competence at the same time? Open your (metaphorical) textbooks.
5 min read
Becoming a Brand: Here's How to Market Your Startup Well Before You Launch.
If you build it, they will (probably not) come. What you have to do well in advice, to market your entrepreneurial field of dreams.
5 min read
Are You Hiring a 'Team' Player -- or Someone Just Looking out for No. 1?
How can leaders make sure they're not unwittingly inviting a toxic team member into the fold?
6 min read
Most CEOs Miss These 3 Things When Scaling Their Businesses
Scaling doesn't come with guarantees. But leaders willing to change direction and delegate will find themselves with a learning curve that isn't as steep.
5 min read
Planning for Retirement? Let These NFL Players Be Your Teachers.
Our nation faces a retirement crisis, but six football players may have figured out the right path that we should all be taking.
6 min read
Does Empathy Have a Place in Your Workplace?
Replacing sharp elbows with soft skills can be good for a company's bottom line.
6 min read
3 Mistakes That Will Tank Your Marketing Strategy -- And How to Fix Them
Brands are spreading themselves thin, diluting their efforts. Here's how to avoid that mistake at your business.
5 min read
What to Do When Your Growth Has Stalled
If your business doesn't grow, it dies, and no one wants that. Here's how to get your growth engine humming again.
5 min read
50 Percent of Your Employees Won't Last 365 Days at Your Company: Here's How to Ensure a Long-Term Fit
According to a recent survey, you have only a 50/50 chance of finding a long-term fit when hiring for your company. But there are things you can do.
6 min read
4 Tasks Successful Leaders Should Delegate
As a business owner, you can't possibly do everything -- and you need to not only accept that fact but embrace it.
6 min read
Behavioral Data Is About to Take a Back Seat to Declared Data
Marketers need to know the difference. Do you?
7 min read
