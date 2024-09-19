Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All leaders can benefit from a dose of inspiration. Whether your leadership team roster is filled with seasoned executives or first-time managers, you want them to have the skills and confidence to make great decisions. One way to provide them with the insights, knowledge, and tools they need to succeed is to hire a professional speaker to headline your next event.

Though the professional speaker scene might seem crowded at first glance, it's not as jam-packed as you might think. Not every speaker delivers leadership-style content. Among the speakers who do, each one offers a different "take" on becoming an incredible boss. Consequently, searching for a speaker doesn't have to be daunting by following a few simple steps to narrow your options.

First, decide which skills, aptitudes or tips your leaders need most. Is morale flagging because of a recent merger between two dissimilar cultures? Get a speaker who can stir up positivity. Are your people lacking the innovation your company needs to stay competitive? Hire a keynote who's a creativity master. Undergoing this exercise will guide you toward a speaker that could be most useful for those in your leadership ranks.

Next, start looking through available speakers who can meet your needs. To help you start your journey, consider these three dynamic presenters. Each brings a unique perspective to the art of being a solid leader, allowing you to identify the right individual for your current needs.

1. Gene Hammett

Executive coach Gene Hammett offers a down-to-earth, engaging style that draws in audiences. He quickly builds connections with leaders to establish a genuine rapport. Afterward, he heads straight into the meat of his presentations: Delivering useful advice that can be implemented right away.

What's the secret sauce behind Hammett's ability to stir leaders into action? He's taken the time to study high-performing companies in depth and then leverages his research to help leaders figure out ways to hone their capabilities and reach their true potential.

After experiencing a Hammett keynote session, leaders have many fresh ideas to bring back to the workplace. They're able to learn from his enthusiastic storytelling and develop actionable strategies aimed at meeting their business's most pressing goals. That's a huge benefit to your company, especially if you need your leaders to make changes as soon as possible.

You can get a taste of Hammett's encouraging style by checking out his podcast, Growth Think Tank, or his book, How to Have Tough Conversations. The newly released book is co-authored with his wife Amanda Hammett, and serves as a hands-on guide for leaders to transform challenging discussions into opportunities for growth.

2. Jeff Bloomfield

Sales can seem like a mysterious cat-and-mouse game, even to leaders who've been selling for decades. Keynote speaker Jeff Bloomfield sheds light on how to make sense of the intricacies of the "buying brain" and land more deals. His sales-related talks concentrate on effective communication, which can be a tough soft skill to master.

Bloomfield has the credibility to back his promise of an authentic, energetic speech. With a background in biotech and neuroscience sector sales, he's able to transfer the real-world insights he gained in a hyper-competitive industry to audiences. As a result, leaders can learn how to supercharge their sales approaches.

However, Bloomfield's not all business. As a cancer survivor, he infuses his talks with compassion. He also recognizes the difficulties faced by those in leadership positions today. It's his perspective that allows him to meet audiences where they're at — and then show them how to achieve more.

Bloomfield's book, NeuroSelling: Mastering the Customer Conversation Using the Surprising Science of Decision Making, is an insider's view into the science and psychology of sales. He shares examples and real-life illustrations of leaders who use his method to increase sales while also achieving professional goals.

3. Molly Fletcher

Former sports agent Molly Fletcher knows what it takes to create champions on and off the court. She's not shy about showing leaders what they must do to go the distance and race to the top.

Fletcher's intense delivery has earned her high marks from leadership event participants, who like being coached by someone who understands the challenges they frequently face. She customizes her presentations for certain leadership groups, such as female executives or those new to the C-suite realm.

Like the other two speakers, Fletcher is an author and podcaster, which means you can familiarize yourself with her work today. Her podcast, Game Changers, leans into her athletic industry background and features multiple inspiring guests. To experience her insights through writing, pick up a copy of The Business of Being the Best or any of her other books.

It's worth noting that although Fletcher peppers her speech with sports world analogies, her conversational and inspirational tone resonates with leaders from all fields.

Empower your leaders with continuous learning

Leaders must stay informed and adaptable in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. Exposing your leadership team to new ideas and strategies empowers them to tackle challenges more effectively and drive your organization forward. This year, boost their comfort and confidence in their roles by choosing one of these motivational speakers for your next event.