Gene Hammett

Gene Hammett

Guest Writer
Strategic Business Coach and Mentor

Gene Hammett is an author, speaker and experienced entrepreneur who is the founder of multiple multi-million dollar businesses. Now as a strategic business mentor, Hammett works with other entrepreneurs to help them master themselves and their business so they can do work that matters. Join him as he interviews industry leaders on his podcast as they share their path to success at LeadersintheTrenches.com

More From Gene Hammett

The 2 Words That Can Shift Your Company
Growth Strategies

The 2 Words That Can Shift Your Company

Hyper-growth can be achieved by companies whose employees share a sense of ownership.
6 min read
Partner Programs Turn Competitors Into Collaborators
Collaboration

Partner Programs Turn Competitors Into Collaborators

Strategic cooperation could be the key to activate your business growth while improving your overall industry.
5 min read
Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success
Marketing Strategies

Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success

Give your customers helpful information to drive their decision-making, and they'll give you their business -- and their loyalty.
5 min read
Why Gender Diversity Matters to Event Planners
Public Speaking

Why Gender Diversity Matters to Event Planners

Women are taking center stage.
6 min read
This 25-Year Old Found Success When He Started Helping Others Succeed
Success Stories

This 25-Year Old Found Success When He Started Helping Others Succeed

Three years ago Scott Oldford was deeply in debt. When he shifted focus from himself to serving his audience, everything changed for the better.
6 min read
The Real and Biggest Entrepreneurial Shift Is From Success to Significance
Leadership

The Real and Biggest Entrepreneurial Shift Is From Success to Significance

The journey of significance is filled with challenges to overcome.
5 min read
The 4 Deadly Sins Sabotaging Your Business
Growth Strategies

The 4 Deadly Sins Sabotaging Your Business

Chances are you are guilty of sabotaging your business and you don't even know it.
5 min read
5 Ingredients to Develop Culture in Growing Companies
Company Culture

5 Ingredients to Develop Culture in Growing Companies

When the culture is strong the team is enthusiastic every day.
5 min read
3 Types of Events Entrepreneurs Must Attend
Entrepreneurs

3 Types of Events Entrepreneurs Must Attend

There are billions of people online but you have to meet them to do business with them.
5 min read
Learning About Success in Business From a 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur
Young Entrepreneurs

Learning About Success in Business From a 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur

Caleb Maddix is an author, motivational speaker and founder of the company Kids 4 Success. His mission -- to change the lives of 1,000 people.
5 min read
I Lost $3 Million In One Day. My Business Was Gone. But These Are the Steps I Had to Take First to Bounce Back.
Learning From Mistakes

I Lost $3 Million In One Day. My Business Was Gone. But These Are the Steps I Had to Take First to Bounce Back.

I knew moving forward I wanted to help others, but I realized I was no good to anyone until I dealt with what was going on inside me.
6 min read
Master the Art of Relationships Because Business is Not a Solo Sport
Communication Strategies

Master the Art of Relationships Because Business is Not a Solo Sport

Building relationships with influencers in your field is an important tactic for growing your business.
5 min read
Act Like a Millionaire. Seek Opportunity, Go Against the Grain and Do Imperfect Things.
Entrepreneur Mindset

Act Like a Millionaire. Seek Opportunity, Go Against the Grain and Do Imperfect Things.

Here are five ways to make the shift from being stuck in complacency to being free in endless opportunity.
5 min read
Why Facebook Is Essential to Your B2B Marketing
Facebook Marketing

Why Facebook Is Essential to Your B2B Marketing

Just because you are in the business-to-business area, don't write off Facebook to engage and retain clients.
5 min read
Why You Can't Ignore LinkedIn for Thought Leadership
Linkedin

Why You Can't Ignore LinkedIn for Thought Leadership

With over 400 million users, LinkedIn is becoming a bigger and better platform for business growth.
5 min read
