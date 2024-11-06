Are you trying to start or run a business but keep hitting roadblocks due to your ADHD? Try these books and guides to give you a fresh perspective on turning your ADHD into an asset.

Currently, more than 15 million adults live with the symptoms of ADHD, and that number includes many company founders and budding entrepreneurs. From managing time to maintaining focus, the common side effects of ADHD can make it difficult to stay productive and move a business forward. But ADHD doesn't have to remain a barrier. On the contrary, it can be an advantage.

Many well-regarded people who were diagnosed with ADHD have transitioned successfully into prominent roles. Comedian Trevor Noah is an example. Olympian Simone Biles is another. Astronaut Mark Kelly is in the adult ADHD mix, too. Their (and others') stories prove that it's possible to turn ADHD into a positive. You just may need some helpful tips to get started.

A great place to find strategies to bulk up your understanding of how to leverage your ADHD as an entrepreneurial superpower is in the pages of books. By checking out the innovative strategies and insights that have worked for other leaders, you can make ADHD your strongest ally and asset.

"May We Have Your Attention Please?" by Lauren MacNiven and J. Anne Bailey

Are you more of a hands-on type of learner who likes interactive books? Pick up a copy of this cleverly laid out new workbook offered by Springboard Clinic. Designed to be an active learning resource, the guide is structured to assist you in outlining your own journey from wondering (and maybe worrying) to winning with ADHD.

What makes this book particularly refreshing is its use of four ADHD-gifted prototypical characters to drive the narrative. Through their relatable stories, you'll be able to watch how they navigate their ADHD. At the same time, you'll be encouraged to take notes to get the most impact from this work. Best of all, you can move through the book at your own pace, allowing for maximum control, which is advantageous if you lead a busy life.

"ADHD: How to go from powerless professional to powerhouse leader" by Gwendolyn Janssen

Released in 2023, this book was written by a healthcare professional whose ADHD and autism (she calls it AuDHD) weren't identified until her 30s. With frankness and compassion, she outlines just how confusing it can be to be neurodivergent. However, she also teaches readers who have ADHD how to pinpoint and realize their potential.

If you've ever felt like you just haven't been able to reach your potential because of your ADHD, you'll find this work inspiring. As you move through the chapters, you'll be able to better understand how to harness your brain's unique perspective. At the same time, you'll hear how Janssen could silence her inner critics and bring her best self forward.

"ADHD is Awesome: A Guide To (Mostly) Thriving With ADHD" by Penn Holderness, Kim Holderness, and Edward Hallowell

For a book on ADHD with a humorous touch, turn to this recent release. Just issued in late 2024, it provides a fun, fast overview of ways to embrace your ADHD in various situations. Perhaps the most intriguing element of this guide is that its treatment of ADHD is so lighthearted and genuine, making it a breeze to read.

As the book explains, restlessness can be a hallmark characteristic of the ADHD leader. Therefore, you might find that your brain gets a rest by being able to just listen rather than comprehend thoughts visually.

"Unapologetically ADHD: A Step-by-Step Framework For Everyday Planning On Your Terms" by Nikki Kinzer and Pete D. Wright

The podcasters-turned-authors behind this book on ADHD have set about to create a sort of game plan you can follow to master your mind. If you find it easier to move from one milestone to the next, you'll appreciate the layout of this guide.

When you need more structure in your life, simply turn through the pages of Unapologetically ADHD. It even includes a comprehensive list of the tools you'll need in your ADHD "workbox" to succeed in business and life. Consequently, you'll have no excuses not to become your best self — and do your best. Be sure to share this book with other people you know who could benefit from its suggestions.

"Succeeding With Adult ADHD: Daily Strategies to Help You Achieve Your Goals and Manage Your Life" by Abigail L. Levrini

Maybe you have goals but can never seem to move from naming them to claiming them. This book can help. Written by someone who's worked with ADHD adults for decades, it's a terrific planning resource guide. Levrini takes the time to succinctly move readers through the process of self-discovery.

To keep your attention, this work features a lot of hands-on quizzes and activities. As a result, you'll feel a sense of momentum chapter after chapter. In other words, you won't get bored or lose interest. If you want a healthier relationship with your ADHD, this is a place to start.