Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The International Migrant Stock 2024 by the United Nations (UN) notes that in 2024 the number of international migrants worldwide was 304 million– a figure that had nearly doubled since 1990. Now, although mammoth in its nature as a standalone statistic, migrants still only account for a little over 3.7% of the global population. Beneath the surface, however, lies an important differentiator in why humans migrate from their motherlands: choice versus necessity. While most global migration is driven by the latter —particularly due to geopolitical conflict, and economic opportunities— a concurrent movement is unfolding among the world's wealthy: one shaped by investment, mobility strategy, and the pursuit of long-term security. Operating in this space is Arton Capital, a global financial advisory firm specializing in investment migration, wealth strategy, and residency/citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programs.

"We unlock greater freedom and opportunity for individuals and families," explains Armand Arton, founder, Chairman, and 'Chief Global Citizen' of Arton Capital. "This is achieved by helping clients access citizenship and residency by investment programs, which enable applicants to secure citizenship and/or residency rights in exchange for a contribution to the host country. These investment vehicles, known colloquially as Golden Visas and Golden Passports, allow holders to travel, live, and work more freely than ever before, opening doors to new cultures, new markets, and new horizons. In essence, we help people expand the map of their lives - turning borders into gateways, transforming mobility into a powerful asset, and empowering families to shape a future that is not defined by their birthplace. Importantly, investment migration benefits the host country too. Those with programs can attract sustainable foreign investment that strengthens their economies and supports long-term national priorities. It's a win-win."

Image courtesy Arton Capital

Founded in 2006, and operating today across 19 countries, Arton Capital works with high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-HNWIs seeking long-term mobility solutions, as well as with governments looking to attract foreign investment through structured migration frameworks. "We have a broad client base, ranging from clients with a net worth of US$1million to $50+ billion," explains Arton. "The average is just above $30 million. This includes successful entrepreneurs, investors, and family offices with global footprints. Many are self-made, often first-generation wealth creators, ranging from business leaders in emerging markets to innovators in more established economies. Every consultation with Arton Capital is bespoke. We start with a deep understanding of a client's ambitions; not just where they want to travel, but where they want their family to study, invest, build, and belong. We then design a mobility strategy that aligns with their long-term vision for their future, whether for education, legacy, business expansion, or generational security."

Arton Capital's work fits closely with several defining realities of today's global landscape. For one, there has been a clear rise in the number of multiple passport holders and dual or multi citizenships– a trend driven in large part by the steady expansion of global private wealth. Indeed, in January 2025, a report by PitchBook noted that the global private wealth market now accounts for US$450 trillion in net assets and is projected to deploy more than US$7 trillion into private markets by 2033. As wealth increasingly moves across borders, high-net-worth migration too has accelerated worldwide– a shift that closely aligns with Arton Capital's long-term vision.

Image courtesy Arton Capital

But nearly 20 years ago, Arton's vision for the firm was born out of his own experiences as a "global citizen." "My life has been shaped by migration," he says. "Across four generations, my family has experienced almost every kind of catalyst for migration: from the forced exodus of Armenians at the start of the 20th century, to my parents' skilled migration from Bulgaria to Morocco and then Canada, and finally to my own choice to make the UAE my home. I grew up with a multicultural identity, and I've witnessed firsthand how global mobility -or the lack of it- can shape lives and either fulfill or limit potential. This generational journey, rather than a single moment, is what inspired the creation of Arton Capital - both I and the company are products of migration. Back when I founded the firm two decades ago, 'global citizenship' was a concept only understood by a small circle of internationally mobile families and entrepreneurs. Today, it has evolved into a mainstream aspiration. Mobility is no longer viewed as a privilege, but as an essential pillar of modern resilience strategies. Global citizenship is not just about crossing borders; it has become synonymous with security, empowerment, and purpose."

In realizing this vision, the UAE's economic growth and government policies have turned out to be valuable partners– earlier this year, the nation was projected to attract more millionaire migrants than any other country in the world. "The rise of HNWIs in the UAE is no coincidence," Arton says. "The country's combination of visionary leadership, economic openness, policy stability, and world-class infrastructure has made the UAE one of the world's most attractive destinations for wealth creators. The Emirates have also made a concerted effort to use mobility as a tool for strengthening the nation's image as a global hub for travel, diplomacy, and business. In 2017, the UAE declared a bold ambition: to elevate its passport to the top of the world rankings. As founder of the Passport Index —the world's first and most trusted interactive measure of passport power— I was approached by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help make that vision a reality. By forming new partnerships and enhancing the country's global relationships, the UAE passport climbed to the number one spot in under two years. It has remained the world's most powerful ever since. It's easy to understand why our clients are frequently drawn to the UAE, and we think of it as a strategic hub for our business rather than just another market. The growth of HNWIs in the UAE has reinforced our vision to empower global citizens and help nations become magnets for talent and investment."

Image courtesy Arton Capital

Here, Arton's allusion to the Passport Index, his firm's flagship global passport ranking tool which was launched in 2014, brings forth something important about the scope of its reach. "High-net-worth individuals are not our only target demographic," Arton reveals. "Through the Passport Index we've helped tens of millions of everyday travelers to navigate visa requirements. The platform has attracted over 291 million page views since launch, with 80 million this year alone, underscoring its role as a trusted resource for travelers worldwide. Entirely free to use, it has become the global benchmark for understanding passport power. By evaluating, aggregating, and comparing every passport on the planet based on the visa-free and visa-on-arrival privileges granted, it gives travelers a clear, real-time picture of where they can go and how easily. With more than four million click-throughs on our digital application portal this year -over 400,000 each month- the Passport Index has emerged as the definitive one-stop-shop travel companion. Our ultimate goal is to evolve the platform into a trusted gateway to global mobility: a true SuperApp that delivers streamlined travel intelligence and effortless access for millions. By the end of 2026, with our partners, we're aiming to support one million digital visa applications per year."

But while the Passport Index adheres to the masses, Arton Capital's vision is largely realized by HNWI-driven investment migration: the legal process of gaining residency or citizenship in another country by making an approved financial investment in that country. "Investment migration strengthens economies in sustainable, measurable ways," Arton explains. "It brings immediate capital flows which help to expand national budgets in the short term, but it also brings long-term liquidity as new residents invest, start businesses, or contribute tax revenue to their new homes. This allows countries to diversify their economies and become more resilient participants in the global economy. Socially, these programs create more open, multicultural societies grounded in collaboration and innovation. Investment migration encourages nations to adopt global standards and improve their governance as they look to become part of the global economy. In many ways, investment migration fosters the values the world needs most at the moment – openness, resilience, and a shared responsibility for global issues. On the individual level, the most profound cases involve helping individuals and families mitigate risk – ensuring they're protected against geopolitical, economic, or societal uncertainty. On the macro level, investment migration programs have funded hospitals, schools, climate resilience initiatives, and essential national infrastructure such as airports and renewable energy projects."

Image courtesy Arton Capital

Arton explains all of this by means of an example. "Small island nations in the Caribbean, for instance, have been able to rebuild after natural disasters and diversify their economies through the capital that these programs generate," he says. "In July 2024, Grenada was able to use a portion of the incoming capital from its program to tackle the effects of Hurricane Beryl and support rebuilding efforts - these initiatives can be powerful catalysts for long-term change."

The Grenadian Citizenship by Investment Program, however, represents only one among the 19 CBI programs Arton Capital has worked on globally. But in its hopes to create a borderless world, the firm takes on the responsibility of catering to diverse governments and cultures. "Each country we operate in has its own regulatory environment, migration philosophy, and cultural fabric," Arton says. "When it comes to the design of their migration policies and programs, some emphasize attracting human capital and economic contributions, while others prioritize heritage, identity, and preserving community cohesion. The Botswana Impact Investment Program, for example, which we're helping the Government establish, is set to channel capital toward housing initiatives while broadly supporting the country in diversifying its economy. Our approach is simple: listen deeply, respect local context, and build trust over time. We work closely with governments, communities, and partners to tailor programs that honor each nation's identity while making them globally competitive. Our work in helping Grenada establish the Grenada Citizenship by Invitation Program is a perfect example of this, and it's no surprise that the rest of the industry has sought to follow in Arton's footsteps. We believe the old approach of seeing the benefits to host countries as valued in dollar terms is outdated. We've developed a new standard, where we measure the actual social impact we deliver. We believe that for every foreign investor that accesses a program, the lives of at least three local families must be positively impacted. We call this The '3X' Principle. Ultimately, we help nations open their doors to the world with confidence - inviting progress, partnership, and prosperity to take root in ways that are authentic, sustainable, and uniquely their own.

Image courtesy Arton Capital

While the preceding examples reflect the national, macroeconomic ripple effects of investment migration, Arton argues that its clearest evolution is now visible at the level of the individual. "Some clients today are not just seeking convenience or a strategic hedge - they are building what I call a 'personal freedom portfolio' composed of multiple citizenships and residencies," he explains. "A few are even trying to surpass my own benchmark of holding eight passports! This ambition has inspired us to formalise what we call the 'Optimum Freedom Global Citizen Portfolio' - a strategic combination of residencies and citizenships that provides visa-free access to 95% of the world, and confers the right to live, work, and study in almost half of all countries for an entire family. We are now approaching the tenth member of the very exclusive group that has achieved this degree of global access through their mobility portfolio. This rising ambition amongst the wealthy is a clear example of how investment migration has evolved: from a tool for convenience into a sophisticated, forward-looking strategy for global mobility, security, and opportunity."

Arton's sentiments are perhaps best encapsulated in his firm's formal vision statement, which states that Arton Capital wants "to see the world a better place, where global citizens have a premium level of choice." One initiative by the company in enabling this goal has been the Global Citizen Forum - an international leadership and thought-exchange platform to advance the idea of global citizenship as a force for economic, social, and humanitarian progress. "The Global Citizen Forum was born out of a desire to address a deeper question behind our mission of promoting global mobility: what does it truly mean to be a citizen of the world?" Arton explains. "While Arton Capital empowers individuals with enhanced mobility, the Forum reminds them of their responsibility to act as stewards of a global community. It's a platform to give back, engage in dialogue, and co-create solutions for global challenges. Together, they form two sides of the same mission: expanding opportunity and shaping a more inclusive, interconnected future."

At the heart of the Global Citizen Forum is the word "choice" mentioned in the aforementioned vision statement. "When we speak about giving people choice, what we really mean is freedom: the freedom to learn, innovate, explore, and dream without being constrained by the circumstances of one's birth," Arton says. "My hope is that our work inspires a new generation of leaders who see themselves as global citizens – not defined by their passport but by the impact they make. Through the Global Citizen Forum, and the numerous charitable initiatives we support, we want to help build a future where mobility is a right, not a privilege, and empower young people with the tools to shape the world. Ultimately, I hope our legacy is one of connection, compassion, and opportunity."

Image courtesy Arton Capital

Moving into 2026, however, Arton's focus is on keeping a keen eye out for the trends that are inducing a shift within the investment migration landscape. "The industry is going through a period of evolution- we are seeing a clear shift toward merit-based, selective, and impact-driven frameworks," he notes. "Arton Capital has been at the forefront of this evolution. We pioneered and copyrighted the concepts of Citizenship by Merit [citizenship based on impact] and Citizenship by Invitation [by government invitation only], which are now seeing broad industry adoption. Our work helping establish Grenada's selective program, one of the first of these innovative new programs, showed the potential this can have for investor migration. This is the direction the industry is now moving in, and we intend to continue leading from the front. Our focus now is on deepening our government advisory work, enhancing our digital platforms for clients, and strengthening our presence across the Middle East and Africa - regions where we anticipate significant growth as new programs come to market, including initiatives like the Botswana Impact Investment Program we're set to launch.

Arton Capital is also set to become the first consolidator of the industry, with a range of imminent transactions in the pipeline.

Beyond market transformation and policy reforms, the mission remains, for Arton, a personal one. "I remain committed to advancing the global citizenship movement: championing mobility, nurturing impact-driven partnerships, and supporting the UAE's ambitious vision for the future- in which global mobility and talent attraction play a central role," he declares. "In an age of fundamental change, our founding mission is now more relevant than ever before. For the entrepreneurial, the bold, and the disruptors, there is so much opportunity at stake. All they have to do is to embrace the Global Citizen mindset and unleash their potential. That's where our industry comes in, that's where Arton Capital comes in. We've commoditized unrestricted opportunity, and the world is hungry for it."