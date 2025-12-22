Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Create Apps Success Stories series, which highlights some of the most prominent mobile apps that have been born out of the Create Apps Championship – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's flagship program.

For time immemorial, fictional tales wherein the protagonists resiliently overcome immense grief and personal impediments have quietly allowed millions to feel seen, heard and understood – and also gain lessons on how to unpack their own emotions. But what if we could process the complexities of our life journeys through objectively viewing ourselves as a character in a story?

That is precisely what Uoma, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mental health app does. Built to help individuals manage stress and anxiety, Uoma leverages the concept of narrative therapy —a form of psychotherapy, first developed in the 1980s, that helps people become experts in their own lives by understanding and changing their personal stories— to create personalized storytelling for users. "Until now, narrative therapy has been nearly impossible to convert into an algorithmic process, because it requires genuine expertise in psychology, emotional context, and identity development," explains Dr. Hateem Khuja, the Syrian-Finnish co-founder of Uoma. "By combining advanced AI with deep psychological knowledge, we transformed this method into a structured digital experience that people can access any time. Uoma is thus the first app built on narrative therapy, an evidence-based approach in psychotherapy that is fluid, deeply personal, and centered on storytelling. Users speak naturally to Uoma, just like they would to someone who understands, and the app turns those conversations into personalized story chapters that reflect their inner struggle, growth, and resilience. Instead of generic coping tips, Uoma delivers a structured therapeutic journey guided by AI; voice-based conversations that feel human; personalized stories that evolve from challenge to empowerment; and complete privacy — no sharing, no judgment. We redefine mental health from "fixing what's broken" into discovering who you can become — transforming everyday struggles into a narrative of strength."

Image courtesy Uoma

Dr. Khuja's inspiration to create Uoma first came when he was still in the midst of his PhD in developmental psychology. "I remember coming across a statistic that genuinely disturbed me: over one billion people struggle with mental health problems, and around 300 million of those cases are anxiety and depression," he recalls. "Yet, two-thirds never seek help — mostly because of stigma, cost, or not knowing where to turn. That insight stayed with me. It was clear that something needed to change. Mental wellbeing shouldn't be a privilege reserved for those who can afford therapy or feel comfortable asking for help. Uoma was born from that belief — to give people a safe, judgment-free space where they can express what's going on inside and start reshaping their emotional story."

Image courtesy Uoma

The observations made by Dr. Khuja stand largely true even today — multiple studies, including those by the World Health Organization (WHO), show that approximately 70% of people with mental health conditions worldwide receive no formal treatment, with that gap rising to up to 85% in low- and middle-income countries. Reports from WHO and the World Bank Mental Health Flagship Report, on the other hand, show that less than 1 in 4 people globally who need psychotherapy can access it. "Millions struggle with anxiety, overthinking, and emotional patterns that feel impossible to break," Dr. Khuja adds. "Traditional support is often expensive, inaccessible, or intimidating. Uoma offers a new alternative: an AI that you can talk to any time, in any mood. It listens, helps you make sense of your thoughts, and turns your progress into a narrative journey that builds confidence and clarity in the most personalized, effective and engaging way possible. Our primary users are young professionals and creatives who want emotional support and personal growth tools that fit into their daily life."

While Uoma's inception began in the Finnish city of Helsinki, partaking in the second edition of the Create Apps Championship allowed the app to move into the UAE – a decision that ultimately resulted in Uoma being a semifinalist of the contest. "The program opened doors in the region for us in terms of access to mentors and business leaders, and the Dubai tech ecosystem helped us strengthen our commercial strategy and shape a product fit for the region," Dr. Khuja says. "Personally, it was an experience that reaffirmed why I built Uoma, to make a global impact. The most valuable aspect of the program was the exposure we gained and proximity to action. Dubai moves fast, and that speed pushed us to iterate faster, think about a different market, and refine how Uoma integrates into wellbeing systems in the Middle East. The community of founders has also been incredibly supportive and energizing."

Dr. Hateem Khuja, co-founder and CEO, Uoma. Image courtesy Uoma

In tandem with its growth trajectory within the UAE –courtesy Dr. Khuja's decision to enroll in the Create Apps Championship; a decision he says "truly changed the direction of my journey"– Uoma has been clinching milestones in Europe as well. "We've already raised €210,000 in pre-seed funding; reached 1,300+ app installs within four weeks of public launch; and also been chosen as a finalist for the Nordic Startup Awards in two categories: Health Tech and The Best Comer of the Year," Dr. Khuja explains. "Uoma has also been selected for collaborations with academic and research partners in Europe to advance the science of the new digital narrative therapy approach, and joined a consortium along with highly accredited universities across Europe including Aalto and Utrecht Universities for a five-year Horizon Europe Project. So far, positive early adoption with strong feedback has highlighted our app's emotional impact, usability, and uniqueness of the approach. Emboldened by these results, we are currently raising a seed round with €220,000 already committed."

Image courtesy Uoma

For Dr. Khuja, who has previously founded two other startups across SaaS and e-commerce, helming Uoma has culminated in realizing a personal vision. "At Uoma, I lead business development, product vision, and the design of our narrative intelligence system- the technology that turns a person's inner struggles into a story of resilience based on the principles of narrative therapy," he explains. "My responsibility is thus to ensure that every part of Uoma —the AI architecture, voice experience, and commercial strategy— is aligned toward one clear goal: helping people reshape the story they tell themselves, from one defined by anxiety…to one defined by hope and strength."

As the Uoma team now moves into 2026, Dr. Khuja is eager to unlock a "major scaling phase" for the startup. "We will be launching our structured therapeutic programs inside the app; opening integrations with wellness organizations and employers; and raising our next round of funding for growth and team expansion," he shares. "Through it all, our mission will remain the same: to empower millions to rewrite the story of their mind. And Dubai will be a central chapter in that journey!"

'TREP TALK: Dr. Hateem Khuja, co-founder and CEO of Uoma, shares advice to founders considering joining future editions of the Create Apps Championship

"Come with an open mind and a bold ambition. The Create Apps Championship looks for and rewards founders who target (operate from) the local market first and foremost, dare to think globally and build with purpose. Be ready to learn, adapt quickly, and network relentlessly — the relationships you build here can transform your company."