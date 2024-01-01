Gidon Levy
Gidon Levy is the founder and CEO of Remote CoWorker, a global outsourcing firm with a presence in the Philippines and LATAM. Leveraging his extensive technical background, he integrates AI, automation and CX strategies to help businesses streamline operations and scale effectively.
Business Process
5 Powerful Ways to Streamline Your Work Processes with AI
The correct way to combine AI, automation, and human talent in the modern world by adopting a hybrid model. Learn the key steps businesses can take to successfully streamline operations and enhance performance using advanced technology.