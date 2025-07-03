I was sitting at my computer, catching up on emails, when it finally hit me: I built a seven-figure business with a team I had never met.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I built a seven-figure business with a team I had never met in person.

Some may call my journey lucky. Others might credit hard work, consistency or timing. But for me, the answer is clear: I built it on four principles — trust, loyalty, appreciation and proactiveness. These values guided every major decision and helped shape the kind of company I wanted to run.

This isn't a one-of-a-kind success story. But it is proof that your principles can shape your path. Let's go back to the beginning.

Related: At Age 23, He Started a Side Hustle While on Welfare. It Led to a 7-Figure Business and a Stay on Richard Branson's Private Island.

Making the decision to outsource

In 2013, I was deep in the trenches of my managed IT business in Boca Raton, Florida. We were overloaded. No matter how hard my small team worked, we were constantly behind. One project would wrap, and two more would surface.

My team was burned out — and so was I. Hiring more staff seemed like the obvious answer, but we didn't have the capacity or budget for it. So I started looking elsewhere.

What I found wasn't in a typical how-to blog or playbook. It was outsourcing — at the time, still relatively new in the small business world. Global IT outsourcing was just gaining traction, with worldwide spending estimated at $937 billion.

But to me, outsourcing offered exactly what we needed:

Relief for my team

Operational efficiency

Scalable growth at a manageable cost

So, armed with research and anchored by my core four, I hired my first outsourced contractor, Charlie.

Building an outsourced team from scratch

I went in with low expectations. I wasn't sure how time zones or cultural differences would affect the quality of work. But Charlie quickly proved himself, outperforming some of my in-house employees.

Impressed, I asked him if he had friends or family with a similar mindset. One introduction led to another, and before long, my remote team was growing.

If you're hiring your first remote teammate, start small and think smart. Look for a reputable BPO (business process outsourcing) provider or virtual assistant agency with pre-vetted candidates. Here's what to evaluate:

Availability – Will they work during your key business hours?

– Will they work during your key business hours? Skills – Do they have the technical and soft skills required? (Some providers even help you find specialists like engineers, intake coordinators, or sales reps.)

– Do they have the technical soft skills required? (Some providers even help you find specialists like engineers, intake coordinators, or sales reps.) Cost – Are their rates competitive for your market and size?

– Are their rates competitive for your market and size? Scalability – Can they grow with you? Ask for case studies or references.

– Can they grow with you? Ask for case studies or references. Security – Do they offer secure, cloud-based environments and meet standards like ISO, SOC 2, or HIPAA?

Start with a small, low-risk task. Conduct a brief video interview, ask real-world scenario questions, and prioritize communication skills alongside technical ability. Some of your best future hires may come through internal referrals, just like Charlie did for me.

Related: How I Built a 7-Figure Business in Less Than 8 Months by Making This Simple But Powerful Shift

Navigating the inevitable challenges

Outsourcing isn't a magic wand. You'll face friction, especially early on. Here's how to navigate it:

Over-communicate – Remote teams don't have the luxury of hallway chats. Be clear, concise and consistent with expectations.

– Remote teams don't have the luxury of hallway chats. Be clear, concise and consistent with expectations. Acknowledge cultural differences – Respect local holidays, time zones, and work-life balance. Empathy builds loyalty.

– Respect local holidays, time zones, and work-life balance. Empathy builds loyalty. Encourage and implement feedback – Your remote team is your backbone. Ask for their input — and act on it when it improves operations.

Not every hire will be a fit. That's okay. What matters is your commitment to getting the right people, not just any people.

The core four that built my business

At the heart of all this are the same four values that helped me build a sustainable, remote-first company:

Trust

Start by setting clear expectations. Use tools like Trello, ClickUp, or Asana. Let people own their work early on — don't micromanage.

That early team of five, built on referrals and trust, became the foundation for what eventually became my company, Remote CoWorker.

Loyalty

It's built through consistency, feedback and respect. Nearly all of the original team still works with me today, except for one member who sadly passed away.

Appreciation

A thank-you message. A surprise bonus. A Slack shout-out. It doesn't have to be extravagant — it just has to be genuine.

Proactiveness

Don't wait for chaos to build systems. Create onboarding documents, training videos and feedback loops before you need them. Invite your team to improve processes — they often see things you don't.

Culture isn't written on a wall. It's modeled by leadership. Every interaction is a chance to reinforce your values.

It's your turn

Back in 2013, IT outsourcing was a $937 billion market. In 2025, it's valued at over $1.5 trillion, with projections to nearly double by 2034. If I hadn't leaned into my core four, I might have missed that opportunity entirely.

If you're overwhelmed and ready to grow, outsourcing might be your next move. Start with one repetitive task. Document it. Delegate it. Then test, refine, and scale from there.

Use tools like Loom for training, Slack for communication and Notion for documentation. You don't have to build your team overnight — just start by replacing one seat with someone who's reliable and aligned with your values.

But remember: results start with expectations. Don't overload your VA with work you wouldn't do yourself. Keep the scope realistic and the communication open. That's how trust forms — and growth follows.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.