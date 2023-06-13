Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a traditional office setting, employees have more opportunities to interact with each other and build relationships. However, employees are often isolated in a remote work environment, leading to feelings of loneliness, disengagement and burnout. Therefore, creating a sense of belonging and fostering a positive culture that makes employees feel valued and supported is essential.

Connection

Successful remote companies are great at keeping teammates connected. Employees must know they are part of a team and their contributions are valued. In a traditional office setting, employees have more opportunities to interact with each other and build relationships. However, employees are often isolated in a remote work environment, working from home, coffee shops, or coworking spaces.

This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and burnout. Therefore, creating a sense of belonging and fostering a positive culture that makes employees feel valued and supported is essential. What does your company stand for? What types of personality thrive within it? When employees feel like they belong, they are more proactive and engaged.

Staying connected is crucial for building a positive organizational culture in a remote company. There are several ways to stay connected and foster a sense of community among remote employees. One is through regular communication to keep remote employees engaged and informed. Companies can use various channels like email, instant messaging, video conferencing and project management tools to stay in touch with their employees.

Another way of staying connected is by showing appreciation by celebrating wins publicly. Acknowledge the accomplishments of individuals or teams in team meetings or company-wide communication channels. Encourage employees to recognize their peers for their hard work and achievements. Listening to employees' feedback, ideas and concerns is crucial. Use surveys, polls or personal check-ins to gather feedback and address issues. This shows employees that their opinions matter and that their voices are heard.

Finally, making employees feel safe and supported in a remote work environment significantly contributes to building personal connections. This includes providing resources for mental health and wellness and promoting work-life balance. For example, companies may offer flexible work schedules or unlimited time off to help employees manage their personal and professional lives.

Related: Building A Remote Work Time Management Culture

Values

Values are the principles that guide an organization's decision-making and behavior. Establishing clear values in a remote work environment is critical to building a cohesive culture. Employees must understand what the company stands for and what leaders expect of them.

To effectively communicate values in a remote work environment, it is vital to make them visible. Leaders can do this through regular communication channels such as newsletters, team meetings, or the company's intranet. Additionally, leaders can reinforce the company's values by sharing stories demonstrating how employees have embodied them.

Leaders play a crucial role in upholding and modeling values. They must lead by example and demonstrate the values they expect their employees to internalize. Being transparent, accountable and treating everyone with respect facilitates this objective.

As a leader, it's crucial to always strive toward being your best self. In a remote work environment, employees must trust each other and their leaders. By showing up on time, being responsive and meeting deadlines, leaders show employees that they hold themselves to the same high standards they expect from teammates. This practice establishes trust and respect and creates a positive work environment where everyone can thrive.

Related: 5 Ways to Enhance Remote Company Culture and Build a Team That Thrives Together or Apart

Behavior

Another component of organizational culture is behavior. Clear expectations for behavior are essential in the workplace and even more so in a remote work environment. In a distributed workforce, employees must be self-directed and accountable. Establishing clear guidelines for communication, collaboration, and work expectations is essential to incentivize ideal behavior.

For example, companies may establish guidelines around response times for emails or Slack messages or require employees to be available during certain hours. These guidelines help ensure everyone is on the same page and reduce the risk of miscommunication or confusion.

Reinforcing positive behavior is another strategy for building a thriving organizational culture. Recognize employees who consistently meet or exceed expectations and use positive feedback to reinforce behaviors that align with the company's values.

Companies can use various strategies to reinforce positive behavior, such as recognition and rewards. For example, companies may offer bonuses, promotions, or public recognition for employees who go above and beyond. Additionally, providing opportunities for professional development and growth can motivate employees to work hard and stay engaged. Leaders can also provide coaching or mentorship to help employees develop skills and meet goals. Finally, leaders must be transparent and communicate openly with employees to build trust and maintain a positive work environment.

Related: Fostering a Development Culture for a Remote-First Workforce

Conclusion

Building a thriving organizational culture in a remote workplace requires intentional effort and a distinct approach to leadership and communication. Culture, values and behavior are critical components of a positive work environment.

By making people feel safe, establishing clear values and setting expectations for behavior, companies can create a sense of belonging and foster employee engagement and productivity. Leaders must lead by example, model positive behavior and enforce clear guidelines. With these strategies, remote companies can build a thriving organizational culture and achieve success.