It is possible that the future will be written in code—but it is certain it will be powered by energy. Artificial Intelligence, once the domain of algorithms and abstract data sets, now stands at the heart of an unprecedented global shift. But the AI revolution has a hidden engine: energy. As BlackRock, Microsoft, and other giants pour billions into AI infrastructure, the equation becomes undeniable—energy is the key that unlocks AI's potential. In this high-stakes game, those who control energy control the future of AI.

At the crossroads of this transformation lies the UAE. Not just a participant in the global conversation, but a nation positioned to lead. With vast energy resources and visionary leadership, the UAE holds a strategic edge in a world where AI is as much about energy dominance as it is about innovation. The UAE's moment is now—not just to provide the power for tomorrow's AI, but to shape the very course of its evolution.

AI Infrastructure: A growing global priority

The conversation around AI infrastructure has not just intensified—it has exploded. What once seemed like distant speculation has turned into a relentless reality, where $10 billion clusters of computational power have morphed into $100 billion behemoths, and now trillion-dollar configurations loom on the horizon. The sheer scale of this evolution is staggering, driven by the big appetite of AI technologies—machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced data modelling all demanding more than just algorithms. They need power, and in volumes the world has never seen before.

In this new reality, energy is no longer just a resource—it is the lifeblood of AI. Major corporations, sensing the "tectonic shifts" beneath their feet, are scrambling to secure long-term energy contracts in a race that will reshape the global energy landscape. In the United States, this scramble has led to a mobilization of industrial power unseen before. From the shale fields of Pennsylvania to the sun-drenched expanses of Nevada's solar farms, electricity production is set to surge by the decade's end, all driven by the insatiable demands of AI's next wave of innovation.

The UAE's strategic role in the AI-energy nexus

At the critical nexus of artificial intelligence and energy, the UAE's strategic advantage is undeniable, a fusion of visionary leadership and an energy infrastructure unparalleled in the region. This is not just about keeping pace with the world—it is about leading it.

Our energy systems, meticulously crafted and constantly evolving, are now the backbone of an AI-powered future, and the country's leadership has ensured that we are not simply reacting to change, but driving it forward. This is where battery energy storage systems (BESS) come into play—not just as an adjunct but as the indispensable backbone of the UAE's energy strategy. It is a strategy not just for today but for the decades ahead. The UAE's investment in these systems reveals a foresight rarely matched in global energy circles.

That leadership is embodied by His Excellency, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. In a move that underscores the UAE's role as a bridge between the worlds of energy and technology, Dr. Al Jaber is set to bring together the titans of energy and Silicon Valley's innovators at a special 'Changemakers Majlis' ahead of ADIPEC 2024. This gathering, to be held again in Abu Dhabi, signals more than just participation—it is a statement of intent.

In this vision, AI is not a tool; it is the architect of a smarter, greener, and ultimately more robust energy landscape. And in the quiet spaces where decisions are made, the UAE is proving that intelligence, not abundance, is the greatest resource of all. The UAE is not merely advancing AI, it is defining how AI will integrate into the global energy transition. As Dr. Sultan Al Jaber put it so succinctly in a recent interview with the Financial Times, "AI needs energy, and energy needs AI."

Strategic Implications of AI and Energy Investments

In the corridors of global power, a shift is unfolding, largely unseen yet profoundly significant. When firms like BlackRock and Microsoft pour billions into AI infrastructure, they are not merely investing in computational power; they are staking their claims in the future of energy. But there is another name emerging in this landscape: MGX, the Abu Dhabi-backed investment firm, will be a general partner in this monumental fund. This move places the UAE, with deliberate precision, at the very heart of the global conversation on financing the next wave of AI infrastructure.

Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GAIIP) will initially seek to unlock $30 billion of private equity capital over time from investors, asset owners, corporates, which in turn will mobilize up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing. The global AI in energy market size was USD 13.18 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 15.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 75.53 billion by 2034.

In this delicate dance between technology and resources, the UAE's investments are more than financial—they are strategic, marking its intent to shape the future of the global economy. And as AI becomes the cornerstone of tomorrow's industries, the nations that control its energy will be the ones that write its rules. The UAE, with its unique blend of foresight and resources, is poised to be at the center of that story.

It would be too simplistic to call it a "race." What is unfolding in the world of artificial intelligence and energy is more akin to a reordering of global power, where those who master both will help shape the future. In this emerging landscape, the UAE stands not as a mere participant but as an architect.

As AI demands more energy—relentlessly, ceaselessly—the true contest is for sustainable, resilient power sources. The UAE, with its vast energy reserves and foresight in embracing AI technologies, isn't just keeping up. It is setting the pace, recalibrating the rules of engagement for the future.

