Fadi Ghandour is an influential entrepreneur and investor, and business leader best known as the founder of Aramex, the Middle East's first and most successful international logistics and transportation company. A pioneer in the region's logistics, e-commerce, and investment sectors, Ghandour has played a critical role in shaping the Middle East's business landscape.

In 1982, Ghandour founded Aramex as a small courier business operating in the Middle East. Under his visionary leadership, the company rapidly expanded into a global player in the logistics and express transportation industry. His innovative, customer-centric approach and foresight in recognizing the potential of e-commerce led Aramex to establish a strong presence in key markets worldwide. In 1997, Ghandour made history by taking Aramex public on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, becoming the first Arab-based international company to list its shares in New York. This milestone underscored the region's potential for innovation and positioned Aramex as a symbol of Middle Eastern entrepreneurship.

Over the years, Ghandour grew Aramex's operations to span more than 50 countries, revolutionizing the logistics industry and building a brand synonymous with reliability and excellence.

After stepping away from Aramex, Ghandour turned his focus to venture capital, founding Wamda Capital, a leading VC firm investing in technology-driven businesses across the MENA region. Wamda Capital's portfolio includes notable companies such as Tabby (FinTech), BitOasis (cryptocurrency exchange), and Eyewa (the GCC's fastest-growing omni-channel eyewear and lenses company). Through Wamda, Ghandour continues to support the growth of innovative startups across various industries.

Often referred to as the "Father of entrepreneurship" in the region, Ghandour's impact extends beyond business. He founded Ruwwad, a non-profit community development organization dedicated to empowering marginalized communities. Ruwwad supports nearly 500 scholars annually in Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Egypt, providing education in exchange for community service hours.

Fadi Ghandour's legacy is one of innovation, empowerment, and transformation. Through his entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic initiatives, he continues to inspire and shape the future of business and community development in the Middle East.

