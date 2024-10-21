You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As we witness how innovation fuels every facet of our lives, it is interesting to learn more about the brilliant minds who are working tirelessly behind the scenes to make it all happen. In this article, we will get an inside look at the journey of qeen.ai, a Dubai-based startup helping e-commerce businesses grow with proprietary, sales-oriented AI solutions, to learn more about how its founders lead these visionary projects.

qeen.ai was launched in 2023 by a team of ex-Google employees who brought an exceptional blend of artificial intelligence (AI) expertise, product development, and startup and business track record to the project- Morteza Ibrahimi, co-founder and CEO, Dina Alsamhan, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, and Ahmed Khwileh, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Alsamhan explains that the trio met while still working at Google, and as AI was quickly coming into focus, the trio collectively got very excited about how this rapidly evolving technology could fundamentally reimagine the core of how online merchants operate their businesses. Since their skill sets were strongly complementary, they decided to launch qeen.ai. "We launched in MENA because we want to contribute to the notion that real innovation and deep tech can come out of the region," Ibrahimi says.

Today, qeen.ai's technology helps e-commerce businesses to grow with proprietary, sales-oriented AI solutions that are simple to deploy. "These solutions are based on AI agents, which is a type of AI that can learn from interacting with its environment and autonomously make decisions to achieve a specific goal," Khwileh adds. "Our focus is to build domain-expert agents that intelligently automate operational functions across the sales funnel that are either largely manual today and/or carried out in silo. These agents not only can automate and optimize existing processes they will enable completely new ways of selling online."

Source: qeen.ai

In a short span of time, the qeen.ai team has managed to achieve a couple of big milestones, including raising USD$2.2 million in a pre-seed round in the last quarter of 2023, growing their team to 22 staff, and launching the qeen.ai's content agent that generates product content that optimizes towards sales in 2024, which, Alsamhan explains, "currently achieves uplifts of +30% on add-to-carts." Speaking about their future plans, Alsamhan adds, "We are excited to complement our dynamic content solution by expanding the scope of our agents to address broader challenges across the sales funnel- we are currently working on an interactive sales agent that will be able to intelligently handle customer queries and surface highly relevant product options to them. And, over the course of 2025, we aim to cover more and more critical parts of the sales funnel, such as customer acquisition."

Khwileh adds that a part of qeen.ai's success lies in the fact that effective AI solutions are currently in high demand. "From the many conversations we are having with different stakeholders, we see so much enthusiasm about AI across the board- investors are looking for the right, defensible opportunities that can have global potential, and businesses are hungry for the right AI solutions that can tangibly help them grow and solve business challenges," he explains. "This makes for a fertile ground for innovative companies that have the ability to home in on the most salient pain points and build effective solutions to solve them."

Summing up their experience of building qeen.ai so far, Ibrahimi finds it crucial to truly enjoy what one is doing. "Building a startup is really hard and it is not worth it if you are not enjoying the journey and have a goal beyond just the potential monetary reward," Ibrahimi says. "We hire only the people we respect and can add something new to the team. We have an experimentation and iteration mindset, and are open to adapting our plans as per the market's feedback. We like to talk to as many people and businesses as possible to keep a fresh view of where challenges and opportunities lie. We know where we want to go, but are cognizant that the way to get there isn't set in stone."

'TREP TALK: qeen.ai's Chief Business Officer Dina Alsamhan advises entrepreneurs



Focus as much as you can "You can't do everything you would like to do, so you have to be ruthless in how you prioritize and utilize available resources; and divide and conquer wherever possible - it helps to be a cofounding team of three.



Be comfortable with your scope being 'flexible' for a while "Everyone joining the company, especially in the early stages, has not only to be comfortable with ambiguity, but they have to thrive in it."



It's all about the people "If you can find partners that share your values and complement your skills, don't go it alone. Then, an inordinate amount of time will be spent on recruiting talent."