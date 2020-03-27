Have some free time on your hands? Get into one of these series.

Entrepreneurs are often looking for ways to keep their creativity flowing. Sometimes, the best way to get new ideas is to indulge in some self-care by binge-watching Netflix.

If you pick the right shows, you'll not only find some much-needed escapism; you might also get a boost of inspiration to help you see things from a different perspective. So, if you're an entrepreneur looking for relaxation and motivation, here are 10 must-see shows about business and leadership to add to your Netflix list.

This brilliant and scathing documentary series is sure to leave you feeling fired up, pissed off and unable to stop watching.

Why watch it? Dirty Money takes a deep dive into corporate fraud and greed through in-depth looks at a few scandals you've probably heard about (but may have forgotten) or never fully understood to begin with.

What you'll get out of it: Every episode covers a case that involves some form of greed and corruption. From crippling payday loans to emissions-cheating car manufacturers to money laundering for cartels, the series takes you on an enthralling journey through cons and corporate malfeasance.

Set in a fictional law firm in New York City, Suits follows a talented college dropout who works as a law associate despite never having attended law school. The show's two main characters, Harvey and Mike, provide lessons in confidence and bravado, and demonstrate how far you can go if someone just believes in you.

Why watch it? Over the course of seven seasons, Suits uses quick-witted workplace humor to depict how characters deal with tough situations – and always come out on top.

What you'll get out of it: The show champions perseverance, the importance of sticking to one's ethics and the need for strong communication. It's a great way to learn about negotiation and navigating complex corporate situations and dynamics.

This truth-telling comedy for working parents finds humor amid the stress of trying to maintain a work-life balance. Workin' Moms depicts a group of friends coping with the challenges of being working mothers and dealing with difficult situations in fast-paced and competitive workplaces.

Why watch it? The series pushes past the stereotypical one-dimensional portraits of parents we've grown accustomed to seeing on many sitcoms. This show feels genuine in how it portrays people trying to balance home life, parenting and professional goals – it's also funny.

What you'll get out of it: The show isn't afraid to depict the less-than-idyllic reality of what working mothers face — but it does so in a relatable way that finds the humor in everyday life. So, if you're navigating being a tough-as-nails entrepreneur while caring for a tiny human or two, and are also trying to maintain some semblance of a relationship, this show will be relatable for you.

The human mind is often regarded as a great mystery; but scientists have done a lot of work to uncover the enigma of how our brain works.

Why watch it? The Mind, Explained is a Netflix docuseries featuring the inner workings of our brains. It takes you through five of the most intriguing parts of the human mind, covering memory, dreams, anxiety, mindfulness and psychedelics.

What you'll get out of it: As an entrepreneur, the more you can unravel the mysteries of the mind, understand how people think and what makes them tick, the better you can incorporate this knowledge into your own marketing and business strategies.

Based on reporter Mike Isaac's nonfiction book of the same title, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber recounts the meteoric rise and stunning fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. His disruptive business plan and questionable ethics made Uber successful, but at what cost?

Why watch it? The show may shift your perspective on the rideshare industry and its broader ideology. For entrepreneurs, however, the show presents a case study of leadership gone wrong: how greed can be a corrupting force, and what a win-at-all-cost ethos leaves in its wake.

What you'll get out of it: The series, which was renewed for a second season, gives viewers insight into the inner workings of Uber's business model and how it established its presence across America – skirting local laws in the process. Super Pumped also shows the cutthroat (and often toxic) battles that play out in Silicon Valley boardrooms every day.

Broken is made up of standalone investigative episodes that explore the manufacturing processes and cultural forces behind the demand for different products, including makeup, e-cigarettes, furniture and plastic. Each episode reveals the corrupt and dysfunctional underbelly of these industries.

Why watch it? This documentary series will make you wiser as a business owner and consumer. Episodes examine how influencer hype and scarcity marketing create conditions where counterfeit makeup thrives, teens become addicted to vaping, disposable furniture kills and corporations use single-use plastic.

What you'll get out of it: The series offers a terrifying yet enthralling view of the all-powerful influences of globalism, consumer culture, brand hype and mass production that shape the marketing world. The show reinforces the crucial lesson that deceptive marketing and business practices are always wrong.

If you're a fan of Breaking Bad, then watching this prequel is a no-brainer. (If you haven't seen Breaking Bad, it might be time to jump on that bandwagon. It's about a high school chemistry teacher who decides to leverage his talents to become a drug lord.)

Why watch it? Like its predecessor, Better Call Saul is a captivating, dark-humor drama chock-full of cliff-hangers that keep you watching.

What you'll get out of it: The spin-off tells the origin story of crooked attorney Saul Goodman. Saul offers many important lessons for entrepreneurs, such as learning when to take risks in growing your business and embodying a "fake it till you make it" attitude. Of course, his successes are overshadowed by the immoral and controversial ways he achieves them. But there are lessons to be learned from his unscrupulous behavior.

This was a popular docuseries for good reason. Bill Gates, the software magnate, has largely been a mystery to the world, but this series gives viewers a glimpse into who he is at his core.

Why watch it? This three-part documentary series from Netflix offers an unadulterated view of the Microsoft co-founder's human side.

What you'll get out of it: It's rare that we get such intimate access to someone like Gates, and this series does an incredible job of pinpointing what makes his mind different and the characteristics that made him one of the world's richest men. The series includes stories from his two sisters, then-wife Melinda Gates, current and former co-workers, friends and the voice of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

In conversations with five highly successful professional sports coaches, The Playbook digs into the psychology of winning and what it takes to get there. They discuss setbacks and recount compelling anecdotes from their tenures. Coaches include: Doc Rivers (NBA), Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena Williams' coach), Jill Ellis (U.S. Women's Soccer), Dawn Staley (NCAA basketball) and José Mourinho (soccer).

Why watch it? If you want to understand what it takes to be the very best at something, The Playbook is, well, kind of a playbook for that. These coaches have won at the highest levels (national championships, NBA titles, World Cups) and know how to get the very best out of their players.

What you'll get out of it: The five-episode series will shape how you look at leadership, motivation and dedication. Just listen to Dawn Staley tell her personal journey with self-confidence, and you'll be ready to run through a wall — and urge more from your own team in business.

This series is based on the autobiography of the girl boss herself, Sophia Amoruso, the CEO and founder of Nasty Gal and an inspiring entrepreneur. Although this show only lasted one season, it did a great job of exemplifying what it takes to make it in business – particularly as a female founder. Based on the book with the same name, Girlboss is essentially Amoruso's personal story, with a bit more drama added in.

Why watch it? The series depicts Amoruso's struggles to overcome roadblocks on her journey to success with her Nasty Gal vintage fashion brand.

What you'll get out of it: Much like Silicon Valley's classic tale of starting a business from a garage, Amoruso started Nasty Gal from her bedroom at the age of 22. You see her hitting rock bottom and then starting over and finding her way to success. The series is an inspiring display of an entrepreneur with a passion for what she does and her willingness to give it her all.

