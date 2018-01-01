Grant Davis

Retail
A Retail Legend Shares Customer Service Secrets
What do you learn after 27 years of running a famous store? Ask Roxanne Thurman, owner of Denver's Cry Baby Ranch.
Fun
Play On: Why Play Time Will Help Your Business
Inject more fun into your life and unlock your true potential.
Cities
These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly
Meet the top 5 U.S. cities slicing regulatory burdens.
Business Unusual
How a Glue Developer Turned Bad Luck Into a DIY Sensation
Jane ni Dhulchaointigh turned a sticky situation into a successful business in five steps.
Ready for Anything
How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads
A CRM startup gets the hookup to find leads via machine learning about its best customers.
Clothing Business
How an Outdoor-Clothing Company Is Building Up Manufacturing in Mountain Towns
One entrepreneur is bringing the 'microbrew' model to manufacturing.
Cosmetics
How One Woman's Cosmetic Company 'Gramed Its Way to Insta-Success
Emily Weiss' Glossier is brushed with social media success.
Manufacturing
One Man's Software Background Makes Manufacturing Hardware Easy
MacroFab lets electronics startups dream big.
Cities
How One Deal Transformed Bozeman Into a Startup City With Global Aspirations
RightNow Technologies is just one of the businesses finding space to grow in Big Sky Country.
Mobile Apps
15 Time-Tested Apps Your Business Can't Live Without
Make these apps work for you, in areas like travel, money, communications and more.
100 Brilliant Companies
How MindMeld Is Letting Companies Add Voice Recognition to Any App
The days of talking to all of your devices are closer than you think.
Food Businesses
The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark
This founder has turned a simple meal into Denmark's most down-to-earth hipster treat -- and he wants to bring it to New York next.
Advice
7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard
Pros share what advice is worth taking and what advice you can ignore.
Ecommerce
From Clicks to Bricks: How Ecommerce Companies Benefit From Physical Stores
Find out why some web companies are expanding their business offline.
Driving Business - Driving Success
A Solution for Keeping Your Online Business Listings Up to Date
Services such as Yext are helping business owners update their information across multiple online directories.