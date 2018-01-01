Grant Davis

Grant Davis

Entrepreneur Staff
Managing Editor
Grant Davis is the managing editor of Entrepreneur magazine.

More From Grant Davis

A Retail Legend Shares Customer Service Secrets
Retail

A Retail Legend Shares Customer Service Secrets

What do you learn after 27 years of running a famous store? Ask Roxanne Thurman, owner of Denver's Cry Baby Ranch.
5 min read
Play On: Why Play Time Will Help Your Business
Fun

Play On: Why Play Time Will Help Your Business

Inject more fun into your life and unlock your true potential.
2 min read
These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly
Cities

These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly

Meet the top 5 U.S. cities slicing regulatory burdens.
2 min read
How a Glue Developer Turned Bad Luck Into a DIY Sensation
Business Unusual

How a Glue Developer Turned Bad Luck Into a DIY Sensation

Jane ni Dhulchaointigh turned a sticky situation into a successful business in five steps.
4 min read
How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads
Ready for Anything

How One Man Used Artificial Intelligence to Generate Genuine Sales Leads

A CRM startup gets the hookup to find leads via machine learning about its best customers.
4 min read
How an Outdoor-Clothing Company Is Building Up Manufacturing in Mountain Towns
Clothing Business

How an Outdoor-Clothing Company Is Building Up Manufacturing in Mountain Towns

One entrepreneur is bringing the 'microbrew' model to manufacturing.
3 min read
How One Woman's Cosmetic Company 'Gramed Its Way to Insta-Success
Cosmetics

How One Woman's Cosmetic Company 'Gramed Its Way to Insta-Success

Emily Weiss' Glossier is brushed with social media success.
4 min read
One Man's Software Background Makes Manufacturing Hardware Easy
Manufacturing

One Man's Software Background Makes Manufacturing Hardware Easy

MacroFab lets electronics startups dream big.
3 min read
How One Deal Transformed Bozeman Into a Startup City With Global Aspirations
Cities

How One Deal Transformed Bozeman Into a Startup City With Global Aspirations

RightNow Technologies is just one of the businesses finding space to grow in Big Sky Country.
3 min read
15 Time-Tested Apps Your Business Can't Live Without
Mobile Apps

15 Time-Tested Apps Your Business Can't Live Without

Make these apps work for you, in areas like travel, money, communications and more.
7 min read
How MindMeld Is Letting Companies Add Voice Recognition to Any App
100 Brilliant Companies

How MindMeld Is Letting Companies Add Voice Recognition to Any App

The days of talking to all of your devices are closer than you think.
5 min read
The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark
Food Businesses

The Unlikely Dish That's Become Trendy in Denmark

This founder has turned a simple meal into Denmark's most down-to-earth hipster treat -- and he wants to bring it to New York next.
6 min read
7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard
Advice

7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard

Pros share what advice is worth taking and what advice you can ignore.
2 min read
From Clicks to Bricks: How Ecommerce Companies Benefit From Physical Stores
Ecommerce

From Clicks to Bricks: How Ecommerce Companies Benefit From Physical Stores

Find out why some web companies are expanding their business offline.
5 min read
A Solution for Keeping Your Online Business Listings Up to Date
Driving Business - Driving Success

A Solution for Keeping Your Online Business Listings Up to Date

Services such as Yext are helping business owners update their information across multiple online directories.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.