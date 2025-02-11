Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Bio
Anne-Laure Le Cunff is an award-winning neuroscientist and entrepreneur. Her new book, Tiny Experiments, is a transformative guide for living a more experimental life, turning uncertainty into curiosity, and carving a path of self-discovery. She currently runs Ness Labs, a platform for personal experimentation, and conducts brain research at King’s College London. Previously, she worked at Google as an executive on digital health projects. Subscribe to her newsletter here.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Ideas
Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"
It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.