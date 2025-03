Bio

Anne-Laure Le Cunff is an award-winning neuroscientist and entrepreneur. Her new book, Tiny Experiments , is a transformative guide for living a more experimental life, turning uncertainty into curiosity, and carving a path of self-discovery. She currently runs Ness Labs , a platform for personal experimentation, and conducts brain research at King’s College London. Previously, she worked at Google as an executive on digital health projects. Subscribe to her newsletter here