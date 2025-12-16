You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Sarah Lindsay stepped away from a career on the ice as an Olympic speed skater, European gold medalist, world silver medalist, and ten-time British champion, she carried with her more than athletic achievements.

She carried a team mindset that would later shape the culture of ROAR, a trio of personal training gyms she founded in London in 2010. Transitioning from athlete to entrepreneur, she says, was "less of a shift and more of an integration." Lindsay explains. "I'd spent years working as part of a sports team with the mindset that if one person wins, we all win. That philosophy translated naturally into business. It's vital that everyone understands the responsibility they carry and how powerful their energy and effort can be in shaping the atmosphere of the room."

ROAR's international expansion began in an unexpected chapter. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindsay and her team spent extended time in Dubai, a period she describes as operationally stressful but strategically clarifying. The optimism of the city, she says, helped them regain momentum. "We completely fell in love with the city," she notes. "Dubai's optimism and growth mindset gave us the confidence to come back stronger." ROAR's fourth location and the very first facility in Dubai opened in early 2023. Lindsay flew in four team members from London to help her set up the business; today, ROAR Downtown (Dubai) operates with 17, with further growth in progress. Lindsay says the decision to enter the UAE market when they did proved crucial. "We found the perfect space and location, which I doubt would still be available if we'd waited."

Setting up the business introduced new realities. Dubai's regulatory environment allowed ROAR to move quickly, but the process came with higher-than-expected costs and several unanticipated fees. "Setting up in Dubai was quicker but definitely more expensive," she recalls. "My advice is to plan a financial cushion for those surprises." What eased the transition, however, was the openness of the business community. "There's always a way here. People are willing to help, so I asked for a lot of advice early on—and that made all the difference."

While ROAR's values remain consistent across every location, Lindsay observed differences in how teams are built and how clients behave. In London, most trainers come through recommendations because ROAR has an established network; in Dubai, the team had to start from scratch, meeting more people and conducting more interviews. Client habits also differ. "The traffic [in Dubai] surprised me—and how little people are willing to travel. I'm half joking, but convenience really is king here." she says. "In London, clients might cross the city for their transformation. In Dubai, people want something nearby." That preference, however, has created stronger long-term retention and reduced the need for frequent marketing. Plus, Lindsay says Dubai's strong understanding of and commitment to strength training has aligned naturally with ROAR's methodology, making the brand's transition into the market straightforward.

As a personal trainer and nutrition coach, Lindsay has an extensive client roster that includes Ellie Goulding, Nick Grimshaw, Mel B, Pixie Lott, Christine Lampard, Professor Green, and Piers Morgan, among many others. For clients who cannot access a ROAR facility in person but who want ROAR's structured training, she is preparing to launch Sarah Lindsay Coaching. "It will offer one-to-one coaching, nutrition support, and regular check-ins, fully overseen by me," she says. "I'm incredibly excited to help more people achieve life-changing results, wherever they are in the world."

For entrepreneurs considering expansion into the UAE—especially women leading their own ventures—Lindsay offers direct guidance. "Speak to as many business owners as possible and gather advice," she says. "Outsource your setup to professionals who understand the system. Small mistakes can be costly and time-consuming." Most importantly, she stresses visibility and engagement. "Spend time here, immerse yourself, and network constantly. Dubai is small and connected—word travels fast. It's a fantastic place to build a brand, but you have to show up and engage."