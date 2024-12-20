The 100: HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNC Publishing

As a figure of business, technology enthusiast, and investor, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is a firm proponent of clean energy, healthy living, and a motivated voice for entrepreneurship. A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, Prince Khaled was born in California and spent his youth in Riyadh under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman and founder of Kingdom Holding Company.

Today, with holdings on three continents, Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East's evolving economies and the Western world. As a venture capitalist who views nascent and emerging technologies as the path to alleviating many of today's pressing global issues, Prince Khaled's sector agnostic investments in technology span several different disciplines including fintech, agtech, food tech, B2B SaaS, aviation and transportation technologies, energy technology, biotechnology, entertainment and broadcast technologies, and more.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of KBW Ventures, Prince Khaled works across several tiers and levels of the business.

In the real estate and property markets, Prince Khaled serves as Vice Chairman and co-founder of Arada, a UAE-based development company.

Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East's evolving economies and the Western world.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

Startup Spotlight: How UAE-Based Beyond Farming's Indoor Farm-as-a-Solution is Aiding the Nation's Food Security Goals

"We are driven by the urgent need to provide cities with reliable access to fresh, sustainably grown local produce."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Side Hustle

This 24-Year-Old's Creative Side Hustle Surpassed $1 Million in Sales: 'Definitely Doing Something Right'

Content creator and actor Alyssa McKay saw the perfect opportunity to innovate.

By Amanda Breen
By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

12 Big Ideas From Business Books Published in 2024

After considering more than 1000 books for our annual Non-Obvious Book Awards, a few big themes emerged. Read our trend recap and how these trends can help your business in 2025.

By Rohit Bhargava
Starting a Business

From Side Gig to 6-Figure Success — How I Built a Thriving Home-Based Business as a Busy Family Man

I've made over $17,000,000 for clients worldwide and brought in multiple six figures for myself, all while barely leaving my kitchen.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
Leadership

The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success

From an initial pool of 628 names, the inaugural Entrepreneur Middle East's 100 is dedicated to the final 100 who, in our view, deserve extra recognition.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff