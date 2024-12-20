You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a figure of business, technology enthusiast, and investor, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is a firm proponent of clean energy, healthy living, and a motivated voice for entrepreneurship. A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, Prince Khaled was born in California and spent his youth in Riyadh under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman and founder of Kingdom Holding Company.

Today, with holdings on three continents, Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East's evolving economies and the Western world. As a venture capitalist who views nascent and emerging technologies as the path to alleviating many of today's pressing global issues, Prince Khaled's sector agnostic investments in technology span several different disciplines including fintech, agtech, food tech, B2B SaaS, aviation and transportation technologies, energy technology, biotechnology, entertainment and broadcast technologies, and more.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of KBW Ventures, Prince Khaled works across several tiers and levels of the business.

In the real estate and property markets, Prince Khaled serves as Vice Chairman and co-founder of Arada, a UAE-based development company.

