You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard, widely known as Bijan, is the co-founder, Board Member, and Group CEO of Phoenix Group, a pioneering tech conglomerate headquartered in the UAE and listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. Founded in 2017 alongside Munaf Ali, Phoenix Group has emerged as a multi-billion-dollar leader in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 technologies, reshaping the digital landscape both regionally and globally.

Phoenix Group has made history as the first crypto and blockchain company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It stands as one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the world, with operations spanning the US, Canada, and CIS, and hosts the largest mining facility in the MENA region, located in Abu Dhabi. Expanding its footprint beyond mining, Phoenix Group has strategically invested in innovative companies like Lyvely, M2, and Rekt Studios, underscoring its mission to revolutionize the future digital economy.

Industry experts recognize Phoenix Group as a trailblazer with a unique blend of deep local expertise in the UAE and global reach. Bijan likens its prominence in the crypto industry to the stature of ADNOC in energy or Emirates Airlines in travel—a world-class, homegrown brand synonymous with leadership and innovation.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Bijan says, "Since Munaf Ali and I began building mining sites in 2017, we've gained unparalleled knowledge in optimizing efficiency within our operations. This expertise culminated in our Abu Dhabi site, the largest mining facility in the region. Access to clean, reliable energy has been a cornerstone of our success, ensuring maximum productivity and minimal mining costs."

Phoenix Group's diversification beyond Bitcoin mining has solidified its position as a comprehensive leader in the blockchain ecosystem. Its investments in adjacent sectors have transformed it into a one-stop shop for blockchain and Web3 solutions.

Bijan elaborates: "I'm particularly proud of our investments in M2, Lyvely, and Rekt Studios. M2, a UAE-based cryptocurrency exchange, provides secure and efficient trading solutions, expanding access to a wide range of assets. Lyvely empowers content creators on a social media platform that fosters a user-centric experience. Meanwhile, Rekt Studios is revolutionizing immersive gaming with blockchain technology, creating captivating and unique gameplay. These investments reflect our commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem supporting blockchain's growth across diverse sectors."

Looking to the future, Bijan envisions significant transformations in blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption over the next five years: "We've reached a tipping point—cryptocurrency is now recognized as a legitimate investment, with Bitcoin consistently outperforming other asset classes over the past five years. Its scarcity will only drive its value higher. Beyond Bitcoin, the uptake of blockchain, altcoins, and Web3 solutions has also reached critical mass. In the next five years, these technologies will transform business and personal transactions, making them faster, cheaper, and more efficient. What takes hours or days today will be completed in seconds at a fraction of the cost."

Through his visionary leadership, Bijan continues to drive Phoenix Group's growth, reinforcing its position as a global innovator in blockchain and digital technologies.

Related: The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success