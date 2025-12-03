The remarks came during the session "Charting the Future | UAE Innovation," moderated by CNN Abu Dhabi's Becky Anderson, at Binance Blockchain Week 2025.

Fadi Ghandour, the celebrated founder and former CEO of Aramex and currently the Executive Chairman of Wamda Capital, reaffirmed his confidence in the long-term future of digital assets during Binance Blockchain Week. "This [digital assets] is an asset class that is here to stay. Mainstream investors, banks, and many others are in it, and the regulators are focusing on it—so don't pay attention to lower prices or short-term cycles. Crypto is here to stay," he said.

The remarks came during the session "Charting the Future | UAE Innovation," moderated by Becky Anderson, Managing Editor and Anchor of Connect the World, Abu Dhabi, CNN.

The conversation highlighted how the UAE's pragmatic, risk-balanced, and innovation-friendly approach to virtual assets has positioned the country as a global hub for the industry.

Ghandour drew parallels between his decades-long entrepreneurial journey and the current evolution of the digital asset sector.

Reflecting on his transition from founding Aramex to leading Wamda Capital, he noted that challenging boundaries has always been part of his work. "I was in the business of delivering packages before the internet. They were accusing me of taking 'sovereignty' for wanting to deliver packages within a country… So I was pushing boundaries—and when you do that, somebody eventually pays attention to you. That's how Aramex succeeded," he said.

He added that his early investments in the region's internet economy gave him a front-row view of how transformative technologies initially face skepticism before eventually reshaping markets. "I was one of the earliest internet investors here, and that is also why I'm at a crypto event—because I've already seen new things emerging, and this is one of them now."

When asked by CNN's Becky Anderson about the future of crypto in the UAE, Ghandour said the country's long-term strategy offers a clear foundation for the sector's growth.

"In this country, crypto is just one piece of the puzzle," he said. "The UAE is building a future beyond oil, and since crypto or AI fit into that vision, they will support it. The leadership of this country shows you the way, and that creates a sense of predictability."

Ghandour added that this clarity mirrors what entrepreneurs seek when building companies or pitching investors. "That is the story of any entrepreneur. When founders pitch to us [investors], they tell you the story and how they will execute—how they will get there. The UAE is doing the same with its future vision."