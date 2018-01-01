Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich, based in Foxboro, Mass., is author of more than 55 books on topics including ecommerce, online marketing, digital photography and interactive entertainment, as well as the Apple iPhone and iPad.

How to Use YouTuber Content as a Promotional Tool
Attracting a bigger and bigger audience on YouTube with your own videos is time-consuming. Why not have social influencers help you out?
Why You Should Take Your YouTube Broadcasts Live
There are good reasons for broadcasting live on YouTube as opposed to simply posting a pre-recorded video. Read on to find out more.
Using Instagram to Promote Your YouTube Videos
Use these smart tips for using Instagram to get the word out about your videos.
How a Facebook Page Can Help Promote Your YouTube Videos
If you haven't already set up a Facebook page for your business, now's the time to set one up: It can help easily increase page views of your YouTube videos.
Find Out Who's Watching Your Videos So You Can Give Them More of What They Want
Use YouTube Analytics (or any number of online analytical tools) to find out exactly who's watching your videos.
5 Ways to Continuously Expand Your Online Following
Try these five methods for drawing more and more viewers to your business's YouTube videos and growing your business in the process.
How to Monetize Every YouTube Video
Selling your products and services is just the first way to make money from your YouTube videos. Here are a few other ways to generate a profit.
Smart Advice for Professionally Editing Your YouTube Videos
Once you're in the post-production phase, these tips can help you craft a video that looks like it's straight out of a Hollywood production studio.
6 More Ways You Can Use YouTube to Reach Your Intended Audience
YouTube can help spread the word about your business. Read more about using YouTube as a low-cost marketing tool in this second part of our two-part series.
6 Ways You Can Use YouTube to Reach Your Intended Audience
Discover six way you can use YouTube as a low-cost marketing tool to generate new customers and sales.
Determining Your YouTube Strategy and Core Message
Before you jump in and start creating videos that help market your business, find out what strategies you should consider and how to develop your primary message.
10 Reasons Your YouTube Videos Aren't Popular
Before starting production on your small-business YouTube video, review these tips to help avoid "audience disconnect" and attract viewers.
12 Strategies for Promoting Your YouTube Videos
Want to get the word out about your YouTube videos? Review these quick tips.
Want to Make a Successful YouTube Video? Read This.
Successful YouTube videos can be as different as oil and water. But those aimed at a small-business audience have some similar traits that can help you communicate your message to your customers.
How to Become a YouTube Partner
It costs nothing and is strictly optional, so if you're willing to put in the work to promote your videos, you could create a new income stream for your business.
