Kimbal Musk, founder and CEO of drone-entertainment company Nova Sky Stories, spoke at the Milken Middle East and Africa Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, outlining the company's expanding footprint in the region and its broader vision for a new category of outdoor entertainment.

In March 2025, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced a strategic, multi-year partnership with Nova Sky Stories and UAE-based mixed-reality firm Analog to launch a drone light-show initiative. The plan includes deploying up to 10,000 drones simultaneously across multiple locations in Abu Dhabi to create synchronized, city-wide aerial performances.

Musk explained that his entry into the sector was unplanned. He recalled learning that Intel's light-drone division was about to be shut down. After advising the company to reconsider, he was told Intel planned to focus on other priorities. Musk subsequently acquired the division in 2022, forming the foundation of Nova Sky Stories.

Musk aims to develop a new category of family-oriented entertainment, blending technology, art, and narrative elements in immersive outdoor environments.

"This is a brand new art medium that cracks your heart open," Musk said. "You'll appreciate the power of this new art medium once you see a few shows. We are the ones raising the bar — we've produced a show at the Vatican and now we plan one at the Zayed Museum."

Describing the company's vision, he added, "This is pixels in the sky, and it's a new category. Whatever you can imagine, we can do it — we just need a little bit of time. Anything is possible. For us, the sky is a limit and a canvas."

In September 2025, Nova Sky Stories staged drone-light show above St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican during the "Grace for the World" concert at the World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025. Using more than 3,000 drones, it became the largest drone show in Vatican history.

Speaking on the evolution of outdoor entertainment, Musk noted shifting consumer behavior: "For those looking at trends, live entertainment is booming. Movies are still there, but it's no longer the default thing to do with your family on a Friday night. We look at the US$30–US$60 ticket bracket to offer experiences in live, outdoor entertainment for them."

On the role of artificial intelligence, Musk emphasized the continued importance of human creativity and intention. "I have not found that AI can replace the human element. In our work, you cannot replace a person who genuinely cares about what we do and the outcome we're trying to achieve. I do push my team to use AI tools, but I am increasingly reminded of how much AI cannot do."