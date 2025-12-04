Saudi participation generated strong engagement, resulting in the signing of several memoranda of understanding and the exploration of new international collaboration opportunities.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the G20 Startup20 Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 13-14 2025, led by HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Head of the delegation and President of the Saudi G20 Startup20 Group, powered by NEOM.

The Saudi delegation included government entities within the entrepreneurship ecosystem, along with representatives from the private and nonprofit sectors, as well as entrepreneurs and investors. The participation aimed to highlight the Kingdom's progress in entrepreneurship and expand its international partnerships.

The delegation's agenda featured several visits to key entrepreneurship and innovation hubs in South Africa. These included the Innovation Hub in Pretoria to study leading practices in innovation and entrepreneurship; Investec Group to learn from its investment experience; and "On Sloane22," the entrepreneurship hub affiliated with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN). The tour also included stops at Discovery Group—known for its life-enhancing technologies—and the Nelson Mandela House, one of the country's most iconic heritage sites. The visits were designed to support knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the adoption of global best practices that enable startup growth.

‏HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Head of the Saudi G20 Startup20 Group. Image courtesy G20 Startup20 Summit

The delegation also included distinguished Saudi representatives. Adwa AlDakheel, Founder and CEO of Falak Investment Hub, delivered a speech during the official dinner, noting that the Kingdom was experiencing a "golden moment" in its entrepreneurship journey. She highlighted the strengthening role of women within the national economy and the impact of Falak Investment, which has invested in startups valued at up to 2 billion and contributed to creating thousands of jobs.

On the second day of the summit, Khalid AlMutawa, General Manager of Entrepreneurship at the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), spoke about the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and support startups, as part of broader national initiatives to enhance collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors locally and globally.

Image courtesy G20 Startup20 Summit

In a notable achievement, the Kingdom concluded its participation with Net Zero winning first place in the Sustainability and Green Technology category, led by Dr. Mohammed AlShaikh—a recognition that underscored the global potential of Saudi startups.

Saudi Arabia also participated in the summit's exhibition through a national pavilion that showcased key Saudi projects and investment opportunities. The pavilion highlighted the rapid growth of the Kingdom's entrepreneurship ecosystem in technology and energy and hosted several interactive workshops presenting major programs supporting startup development.

Saudi participation generated strong engagement, resulting in the signing of several memoranda of understanding and the exploration of new collaboration opportunities with international innovation-focused organizations, further reinforcing the global presence of Saudi startups.

Image courtesy G20 Startup20 Summit

During the main sessions, H.R.H. Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud emphasized that developing entrepreneurship and increasing the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to GDP are central to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. He highlighted the significant progress of the Kingdom's entrepreneurship ecosystem and its growing global competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia concluded its participation with outcomes that strengthened its international presence, showcased the advancement of its entrepreneurship ecosystem, and supported its path toward a diversified and innovation-driven economy.