BRIDGE Summit 2025 officially opened with remarks by H.E. Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, who said the Summit reflects the UAE's long-standing openness to global engagement and dialogue.

"This is a country that has always welcomed the world, and BRIDGE is an extension of that spirit," H.E. Al Hamed said.

He added, "Through the BRIDGE Summit, we seek to establish a new chapter in the future role of media. In the coming decades, we will witness artificial intelligence creating parallel worlds that humans will interact with. Yet here in the UAE, we believe that no matter how advanced technology becomes, it can never replace the human value that forms the essence of real media. It is values that give words their meaning; credibility that gives news its weight; and responsibility that grants media its legitimacy in the eyes of the people. Without these values, media becomes an echo of chaos rather than a voice of awareness."

H.E. Al Hamed continued, "BRIDGE is an evolving platform designed to build a global dialogue on the future of media and its ethical and social responsibilities. We believe that true media preserves the highest standards of credibility, for impactful media is not the one that creates noise, but the one that leaves a noble impact on minds and hearts. Our wise leadership has taught us that leadership is a responsibility, not a privilege; that the future is not awaited, but built; and that real success is not measured by being first, but by the impact one creates. From this philosophy, we believe that the next era of media must be built on three pillars."

He added, "The first pillar is trustworthy media, which places truth above all considerations and grants people the right to know, without distortion or manipulation. The second pillar is innovative media, which uses modern technologies—from artificial intelligence to data analytics—to serve awareness, not to manipulate it. The third pillar is human-centered media, which views the world through a lens of compassion and understanding, and celebrates difference as a value, not a threat."

Concluding his address, H.E. Al Hamed emphasized that the Summit represents a continued effort by the UAE to strengthen dialogue and the role of media in connecting societies. He said the ideas and partnerships generated during the Summit are expected to contribute to a more collaborative global media environment.

Earlier, H.E. Abdulla Al Hamed inaugurated BRIDGE Summit with a multilingual address delivered in seven languages, reflecting the Summit's international scope.

In his message, he said, "Let us create the future we aspire to—where the stories we tell become bridges that bring us closer, not barriers that divide us. Thank you for joining us—and welcome again to BRIDGE Summit."

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, welcomed participants by referencing early engagement through the Summit's digital platform.

"At BRIDGE, disruption is not the goal. Disruption is the tool… for progress," H.E. Dr. Al Kaabi said.

He stated, "A day before the opening, the numbers from the BRIDGE App spoke for themselves: 14,618 messages exchanged. 425,000 searches. Over 2 million interactions. 7,000 networking actions. 871 pre-booked meetings. In tech language, that is called product–market fit. As my team likes to say — we went live before we even went live. So today, as we open BRIDGE Summit, we do not begin with empty halls. We begin with a community already connecting, learning, and moving. But connection alone is not enough. What sustains it… what gives it meaning… is trust. And trust grows through stories. Stories are what move the world."

He added, "BRIDGE has grown through stories that inspire, connect, and empower. From Washington to London, from Cannes to Tokyo, from Seoul to Shanghai and Cairo — we listened closely to every story shared along the way. And when we take the time to listen to the stories of others we begin to understand their journeys, struggles, and dreams. In that moment, their story becomes our story too. And when we truly understand one another, we find common ground. From that understanding, new ideas are born, new partnerships are formed, and new bridges are built. This is no longer one organization's story. It is a global story. And we are writing it together."

He continued, "On behalf of the BRIDGE Alliance, thank you for your trust. We are united not by coincidence — but by conviction. The conviction that media, content, and entertainment can be forces for good in a world that urgently needs them. Today, we are not simply launching the world's largest debut media event. We are laying the foundation for industry-wide transformation."

"Eight months ago, BRIDGE was an idea, which stemmed from a powerful question: why are the people leading transformations across cultures, industries, and generations working in isolation? From this question came the idea of creating one space where creators, innovators, and leaders meet as a unified global force rather than separate sectors. That is how BRIDGE was born. Not from a plan. But from belief. And belief is what moves people. In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood before the world and said: 'I have a dream.' Not a strategy. Not a roadmap. A dream. Because great human achievement begins with a belief. Plans only come after. And that is why we are here today," he further added.

"We believe media, content, and entertainment are not just industries. They are forces — for trust, for growth, and for unity. Yet for all their power, they never had one true home. This is why BRIDGE exists. This is where the media industry finally meets itself. At BRIDGE, disruption is not the goal. Disruption is the tool. When aligned with purpose, disruption becomes progress. And this belief shaped everything we built, and you can see this clearly across the hallways of the summit — and even through our mobile app," H.E. Dr. Al Kaabi concluded.

Richard Attias, Chairman's Strategic Advisor to BRIDGE Alliance, also addressed attendees and spoke on the Summit's origins.

"Built with the passion of more than 1,000 people in the UAE, BRIDGE is a gift from Abu Dhabi to the world," Attias said.

He added: "We had a simple but strong conviction: that the global media community had no real home, no place to brainstorm, no place to connect, no place to imagine the future, and no place to build partnerships or pause long enough to understand what is truly happening in our world. Today, that idea becomes reality. BRIDGE is no longer a concept — it is an alliance."

"Built with the passion and generosity of more than our 1,000-strong team in the UAE, BRIDGE is a gift from Abu Dhabi to the world. From an idea conceived eight months ago, to a summit gathering the brightest minds in Abu Dhabi today, to what will soon become the number one media platform in the world. Not because we say so, but because our world needs it. Welcome to BRIDGE, where the world's media finally has a home, a voice, and a future," he said.

The opening ceremony also included a short film tracing key milestones in the history of human communication, from early symbolic expression and written language to the printing press, broadcast media, and the digital era. The presentation concluded with reflections on the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on information and trust.

A young Emirati speaker followed with remarks on discernment amid rapid AI development, urging the audience to remain anchored in truth. A choreographed performance by eight contemporary dancers then depicted a divided world reconnecting through the construction of a bridge. Emcee Tumi Magkabó closed the segment with data points on the global content and creator economy, before welcoming attendees to the event.