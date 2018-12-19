Social Media
Some People Would Need at Least $1,000 to Ditch Facebook
Though 2018 had many people thinking about deleting Facebook, some are in too deep, and would need some serious cash to cut the cord with Zuckerberg and Co.
More From This Topic
Social Media Marketing
5 Tips to Dominate Social Media Marketing in 2019
Here's how to make sure you make the most of your time and money.
The 5 Biggest Mistakes Businesses Make on Instagram
Instagram is a valuable channel for most businesses, unless you're making these common mistakes.
YouTube Icon
How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers
Coyote Peterson of 'Brave Wilderness' says his job does not bite.
Millennials
10 Ways Millennials are Turning Hobbies Into Successful Businesses
The world is evolving. Evolve with it.
Growth Strategies
6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand
Use that publicity to build a business.
Growth Strategies
Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda
Blake Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of opendorse, talks about the advice he gives the athletes he works with for building on their fan base.
Marketing
How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z
Traditional marketing is useless.
social strategy
How You Should Be Rethinking Social to Minimize Your Next Brand Crisis
In a crisis, brands with a strong social strategy have much more influence than their print-limited predecessors ever did.
Social Media
How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20
Do you have what it takes to organize the next viral campaign?
What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry
Social media won't accept advertising from either industry. Here's the work-around.