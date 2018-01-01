Mike Kappel

Mike Kappel

Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Patriot Software Company CEO

Mike Kappel is a serial entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of Patriot Software Company, and its subsidiaries.  Patriot Software, LLC is a developer of online payroll and accounting software for U.S. small-business owners.

More From Mike Kappel

4 Leadership Methods for Empowering Employees and Building Strong Teams
Leadership Strategy

Realizing your responsibility to lead can be scary, but done right, leadership breaks down to communicating, informing and involving your employees, while never micromanaging them.
5 min read
5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success
Entrepreneurs

Step outside of your comfort zone, and never forget where you came from.
6 min read
4 Scenarios When It Makes Good Sense to Take on Business Debt
Entrepreneurs

Debt is often necessary to grow.
4 min read
6 Steps for Converting Loyal Customers Into Enthused Brand Ambassadors
Customer Engagement

The best way to get more customers is to be introduced by your current customers.
4 min read
6 Strategies to Resolve Conflict at Work
Conflict

It's inevitable you'll run up against ideas that contradict one another. Make a plan to deal with it, and don't ignore the emotional aspects.
5 min read
5 Tips for Small Business Stress Management
Stress Management

Write everything down. It's amazing how accomplished you'll feel.
5 min read
Financial Ratios Are How You Know If What You're Doing Is Working
Finance

Knowing how much debt you have will tell you how profitable you could be.
8 min read
5 Types of People Who Can Help With Small Business Mentoring
Mentors

Getting the right advice can be the difference between success and failure.
6 min read
8 Essential Personal Characteristics for Leading Your Business to Success
Leadership

Ultimately, you can't be a good leader unless you're a good person.
5 min read
Is It Really That Hard to Find Good Employees?
Hiring Tips

How to make sure your next hire is a great one.
6 min read
It's OK to Have Questions When Starting a Business
Starting a Business

Starting a business can be scary, but don't let the questions and fears stop you.
4 min read
How to Stay Motivated Working From Home
Ready for Anything

Working from home gives you that cherished freedom, but plenty of distractions, as well.
5 min read
9 Sales and Marketing Tips for Startups
Ready for Anything

How you sell yourself is different than how you market yourself.
7 min read
5 Ways Your Small Business Will Benefit From Hiring Interns
Interns

This group of fresh or soon-to-be-graduates is the future of your workforce.
5 min read
5 Ways to Build Killer Relationships With Customers
Relationships

The best type of customer is a repeat customer.
4 min read
