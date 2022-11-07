Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Major League Baseball (MLB) is as American as apple pie. For a good half of the year, fans flock to stadiums to watch America's favorite pastime, eat peanuts and cracker jacks and sip ice-cold drinks. For small business owners, there's something else happening in the stands that often goes overlooked. Baseball food vendors, the MLB's small business sages, are fine-tuning their craft each time they make a sale.

Although MLB is known for the big names on the field, small business owners can learn a lot from the folks working in the stands. Baseball vendors selling beer and slinging peanuts are the hardest workers in the stadium. They've got a lot to teach small business owners in America.