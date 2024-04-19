Thanks to our new short-form video content strategy, we've amassed over 225,000 video views in just three months. Learn how to increase brand awareness through short-form video content.

I started popping into my marketing department's meetings about a year ago. They were doing a lot of great things, but I noticed something was missing — videos.

When you think about workforce generations, you've got people in their 60s, 50s, 40s, 30s and 20s. I'm on the upper end of the spectrum, yet I was drawn to social media platforms centered around videos, like TikTok and YouTube.

I had a little time on my hands, so I decided to go out on social media and figure out why video marketing was taking over. To be honest, I got hooked. It's easy to see why people turn to TikTok and YouTube for everything from entertainment to news.