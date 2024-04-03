Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This March, Entrepreneur was proud to celebrate Women's History Month by spotlighting incredible business leaders and the companies they lead, as well as female trailblazers who helped pave the way.

During our "Real Talk With Inspiring Entrepreneurs" Twitter Spaces session, we were joined by an incredible panel of women business leaders who shared their experiences coming up in their industries and their advice for those aspiring to chase their dreams. Below are some of the takeaways of that session that we hope will inspire current and future entrepreneurs to continue to move the needle for women in business.

Swan Sit

The host of our Twitter Spaces event, Swan Sit, has been dubbed the "Queen of Clubhouse" and is a sought-after advisor and expert on Web3. Swan is a creator and digital strategist known for her foresight and innovation, helping companies at the intersection of corporate economics and consumer attention. Her passion for helping founders and prowess for spotting the next big thing was put on full display as an investor on our TV show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. During the session, she encouraged attendees to create the life they've always dreamed of, stressing that there is not a single path to success.

Top Takeaway: "The reason I love partnering with Entrepreneur magazine is our shared love of founder journeys, mission to democratize information and opportunity, and belief in the impossible. It was so inspirational to host the conversation with these incredible women! The irony is — I'm not a born entrepreneur. I only found it later in life after I accumulated enough experience and confidence to go out on my own. There is no right way to be an entrepreneur. It can be fractional, later in life, or even inside a corporation. I found my path by continually being curious, challenging the status quo, and pushing incremental change. Eventually, I pushed hard enough that I had to go outside of the corporate life at Nike and Esteé Lauder to create my own world!"

Dr. Diandra Renée

With a Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Science, a law degree, and a DEI in HR Certificate from Cornell University, Dr. Diandra Renée is a force of intelligence and advocacy. Her work spans industries, advocating for racial equity and transforming lives through her nonprofit and podcast initiatives.

Top Takeaway: "My biggest advice to anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur is: do it! If you believe that you are called to do this work, we need you to dream big and make it happen! I would also add:

Know your why and when times get harder than expected or when people try to convince you out of your dream — remember your why and let that anchor you through.

Lean towards your fear and take the next step. If you are called to tread your own path and go places that people don't often go then understand that sometimes fear can arise. Fear is normal and is a signal to pay more attention. So, lean into the fear and take the next step. The journey is one step at a time. Lean into it by applying pressure (intentional force).

You are supposed to be the only you in the room at that time that you are there. But it is your authenticity that will transform the space so that it is better when people come after you.

Finally, I would say love what you do and do what you love. Love conquers all. So when the journey becomes challenging, success will be inevitable because you are doing it from a powerful place that can't be defeated and plus you are anchored in your why."

Rabeea Chaudhri

The co-owner of Namkeen, a vibrant Pakistani-American restaurant with locations in New York and New Jersey, is a driving force behind the restaurant's communication and PR strategies. Rabeea Chaudhri's journey in the hospitality industry began with a passion for storytelling and a vision to bridge cultural divides through the universal language of food.

Top Takeaway: "It was such an honor to be surrounded by such talented and successful fellow women. It's really empowering to see the journeys other women have gone through to get to where they are today. It serves as a reminder to myself and the audience to constantly uplift and empower the women around us. My advice to anyone wanting to follow this journey is to believe in yourself and embrace failure. This journey is far from a perfect one and requires a lot of dedication and perseverance. Understand that failure is a natural part of the entrepreneurial journey. Don't be discouraged by setbacks, view them as opportunities for growth and learning. Adapt and pivot if necessary, and keep moving forward."

Bianca Maieli

A DJ/producer from Los Angeles, Bianca Maieli draws inspiration from the city's diverse sounds and her mixed South Indian and Caribbean Colombian roots. She is also a co-founder of No Nazar, a creative collective making waves in the underground global music scene, breaking barriers and pushing boundaries.

Top Takeaway: "It was great to connect with so many other women making moves in different industries. I was inspired by each of their stories and experiences. For anyone wanting to follow in my footsteps, I would just say just take that first step! Starting is oftentimes the hardest part, but once you get going the momentum will follow and you'll learn so much along the way. I know it sounds cliche but I truly believe the journey is the destination."

Carolyn Aronson

As the founder and CEO of It's a 10 Haircare, one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands globally, Carolyn exemplifies entrepreneurship and determination. Her recent ventures include Be A 10 Cosmetics and Rewind It 10, showcasing her commitment to innovation and empowerment in the beauty industry.

