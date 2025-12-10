"Today, some become stars overnight through social media. But professionalism and real talent remain the foundation that cannot be replaced."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Egyptian actress, singer, and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Yousra Naseem shared key insights on artistic longevity during a session titled "Five Decades On: Yousra's Secret to Staying Timeless" at BRIDGE Summit 2025, held at ADNEC from December 8–10.

Yousra identified three principles she believes are essential for a lasting career: staying connected to all generations, choosing projects with intention, and continuously reinventing oneself through collaboration. "Talent must be trained, refined, and stretched. It grows through experience, hard work, and constant experimentation," she said.

Addressing the role of social media, she noted both its opportunities and its pressures. "To endure today, you must know what to read, what to trust, and how to adapt," she said, highlighting the pace at which digital environments evolve. Reflecting on generational differences, she added, "Today, some become stars overnight through social media. But professionalism and real talent remain the foundation that cannot be replaced."

Yousra also emphasized personal responsibility and discipline. "Acceptance is granted by God. But becoming a successful and creative actor — that is your responsibility," she said, underscoring that long-term success must be rooted in passion for the craft rather than the pursuit of fame.

On the emergence of digital creators in acting, she described their presence as "a healthy and natural shift," adding that their audience insights offer valuable, immediate feedback.

Yousra spoke candidly about resilience, revealing that she appeared in 25 films that did not succeed, calling them essential learning experiences. "Variety and reinvention protect an artist from stagnation. Every new character keeps the soul of the craft alive," she said.

She also shared a rare admission about stage fright: "Always, before I go out there, I feel fear. In that moment, I am very timid." She described this feeling as a driving force that reinforces her sense of responsibility to her audience and sharpens her performance.