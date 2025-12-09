The Seven Seven Six founder outlined the impact of artificial intelligence on digital trust, social media, and the growing importance of live, human-centered experiences during a session in Abu Dhabi.

Alexis Ohanian, founder and General Partner at Seven Seven Six, spoke on the future of web technologies and the evolving role of human interaction during a session at BRIDGE Summit 2025 held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

Participating in a discussion titled "Re-Turning the Web," moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Executive Editor at TIME, Ohanian said that in a post-AI environment, activities based on direct human engagement—such as sports and live entertainment—are expected to grow in importance. He also referenced the convening role of BRIDGE Summit in bringing together international decision-makers and industry leaders.

Ohanian highlighted concerns around the rise of automated and AI-generated digital content, stating that a significant portion of social media content is now inauthentic and that this figure is expected to increase. He said that future digital platforms would need to place greater emphasis on verifying human participation and credibility.

"Conservatively, I'd say 20% of all content we see on social media is fake in some form or another, and it actually reports as high as half and that number is only going to go up, so someone is going to have to crack what the next wave of social media looks like that verifies humanity," said Ohanian, crediting bots on social media and the proliferation of AI tools, such as Chat GPT, with the falsification of our digital world.

"Live events are going to be one of the best parts to come out of this AI wave and it's one of the things that I hope for…The only way humans really got things done was by communicating and working together and bonding and all the other great things that came out of it. So the optimist in me wants to return to that."



He added that declining trust in online content, driven by deepfakes and synthetic media, is contributing to renewed interest in in-person events. According to Ohanian, live gatherings provide a level of authenticity and human connection that digital platforms are increasingly unable to guarantee.

During the session, Ohanian also addressed his investment in women's sports following his exit from Reddit. He referenced his role as the founding controlling owner of Angel City FC in Los Angeles, noting that the club has since become one of the most valuable teams in women's football in the United States.

Ohanian also commented on Abu Dhabi's role in hosting major international sporting and cultural events, including Formula One, and said the city continues to attract global interest for business, innovation, and large-scale events.

"And I also just a shout out to Abu Dhabi. Every time I come back here, I'm hit with such optimism and energy, and it's so heartening. And I just give credit to all my friends who are here for the progress. It's really awesome, and it's just great to see so many people convening from all over the world, not just for the F1 but also for building and solving real problems. And I want to be around people who want to build. I'm just happy to be here."