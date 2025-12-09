You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNW Developments and Enlightened Minds Investments have announced a strategic association as Co-General Partners to launch the BNW Real Estate Fund, which secured US$27 million in commitments on its first day. The agreement was formalized during a private signing ceremony attended by investors and industry stakeholders.

The fund focuses on three core areas: acquiring land in high-growth locations, providing last-mile and completion financing for projects nearing delivery, and developing branded, purpose-built real estate assets. The strategy targets an 18% annual return, including an 8% yearly distribution and the balance upon exit.

Speaking at the signing, Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, said, "This partnership represents a pivotal chapter for our company. With the launch of BNW Real Estate Fund, we are scaling our vision to deliver developments that are not only innovative and investment-strong, but also meaningful to the communities they serve."

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, added, "With the launch of the fund, we are investing in outcomes, growth, and the future of the UAE. This is more than capital deployment; it is a new era of development, driven by purpose and performance."

Sandeep Agarwal, Real Estate Advisor at BNW Developments, noted that this marks "the first of many launches for BNW Real Estate Fund in structured markets," combining reliable returns with equity upside in the UAE real estate sector.

Timur Kudratov, co-founder of Enlightened Minds Investments, said, "Partnering with BNW Developments aligns with our mission to back ventures that are vision-driven and return-focused. The Fund allows us to channel capital into projects with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential."

The BNW Real Estate Fund is now open for investor engagement, with initial allocations to be deployed in the coming months across a curated selection of UAE development opportunities.