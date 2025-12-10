Announced at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, the new FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster is projected to add AED56 billion to GDP and create 8,000 skilled jobs by 2045.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster—an initiative developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The move aims to accelerate the emirate's expansion into high-growth financial sectors, including digital assets, fintech, insurance, and alternative investments.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, the FIDA cluster is expected to contribute AED56 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2045, create 8,000 skilled jobs and attract at least AED17 billion in investment. It supports the emirate's broader economic diversification strategy and its ambition to strengthen its position as a global financial hub.

His Highness said the initiative "represents a significant step toward realising Abu Dhabi's ambitious vision to build an integrated global financial ecosystem that harnesses capital, innovation, advanced technologies and AI solutions." He added that continued development of economic infrastructure will further attract "investors, startups and entrepreneurs in fintech, insurance and digital and alternative assets."

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "The FIDA cluster is a structural investment for the future. By coordinating efforts across regulators, sovereign capital, financial institutions and innovators, FIDA strengthens the foundations of next generation finance and reinforces Abu Dhabi's global positioning as the Capital of Capital."

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, added: "FIDA marks a step-change in Abu Dhabi's role in global finance. By bringing investors, regulators, global institutions and technology innovators into an integrated cluster, Abu Dhabi is the preferred destination for those building digital assets, AI-powered insurance and breakthrough fintech platforms."

FIDA will focus on establishing institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure, advanced fintech frameworks and sustainable finance mechanisms aligned with the emirate's net-zero ambitions. It will also support financing needs across Abu Dhabi's priority clusters—including AGWA, SAVI and HELM—while expanding funding access for SMEs, which contribute 42% of the emirate's non-oil GDP.

The cluster will enhance Abu Dhabi's insurance and reinsurance capacity and support the development of long-term savings and retirement planning systems. Its ecosystem brings together regulatory bodies including the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of the UAE, ADGM and the Securities and Commodities Authority, alongside sovereign funds, family offices, and key infrastructure entities such as Al Etihad Payments and Etihad Credit Insurance.

Innovation partners—including Hub71, UAE University, Khalifa University, Emirates Institute of Finance and ADGM Academy—will drive R&D in digital assets, AI and advanced analytics, ensuring research is translated into commercially viable financial solutions.

Positioned as the "Capital of Capital," Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth base of more than US$1.8 trillion, combined with strong regulatory frameworks and extensive international agreements, gives firms within the FIDA cluster treaty-backed access to major global markets across Europe, North America and Asia.