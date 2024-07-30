These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Giggin' Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

In their late 50s, Day and Al Stefanelli found themselves in a tough financial spot. They needed to make some money — and fast. So they looked around at what they could use and saw one unairconditioned Jeep. It was not ideal in Atlanta, but it was something. So the Stefanellis downloaded the basic driver delivery apps, and hopped behind the wheel. Fast forward to today, and the couple has gone from making a couple hundred bucks here or there on deliveries, to $10,000 a month. Fortunately, for anyone else interested in driving their way to a six-figure annual income, the Stefanellis are sharing their strategies here.

But first, a bit of backstory. This all started when Day and Al did something most people only dream of. "We dropped off the planet for four years," Day says. They sold their home in Atlanta, and moved to Panama with nothing but a few suitcases and their little dog. In the previous years, Day's mother had been living with them while battling dementia. When she passed away, they were tired and needed to hit pause. "We were like, 'Oh my God, all of our kids are doing really well right now. Do you want to run away? That sounds like an adventure,'" Day says. "We took hikes, there were waterfalls, mountains, gorgeous, everything was affordable. It was just magical."

Related: Her Startup's Product Was Better and Cheaper Than the Competition, So Why Wasn't It Selling? The Answer Would Bring In $25 Million a Year